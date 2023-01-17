Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 17, 2023) - Everyday People Financial Corp. (TSXV: EPF) ("Everyday People" or the "Company"), a Canadian-based financial technology and consumer financing company, is pleased to announce that EP Care Inc. ("EP Care"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, has now partnered with 50 dental clinics across Canada to offer the EP Care Program ("EP Care Program").

The EP Care Program is a new and innovative approach to traditional health and wellness financing. Through partnerships with service providers, such as dental clinics, the EP Care Program offers everyday people access to a wider range of treatment options.

"We're thrilled to see the rapid adoption of the EP Care Program across Canada, proving the need for this unique business model," said Barret Reykdal, CEO of Everyday People. "EP Care provides the patient with an opportunity to receive a wider range of treatment options that otherwise wouldn't be attainable due to insufficient insurance coverage and the high cost of borrowing from third party lenders to pay for oral health treatments. At the same time, the EP Care Program enables health and wellness providers to provide payment options without having to administer the payment process, allowing them to focus on caring for their patients rather than managing the payment process. It's truly a win-win scenario and we're pleased to help the 32% of Canadians with no dental insurance1 gain access to the services they need to live healthier and happier lives."

Benefits of the EP Care Program

In today's economic environment, 54% of Canadians live paycheque to paycheque. 2

More than one-third of the Canadian population, or 34%, don't have enough money to buy the things they need. 2

Canadians now owe $1.83 for every dollar they have to spend 3 and high interest rate loans materially negatively impact Canadians.

Under the EP Care Program, approved patients are able to obtain low-cost loans and repayment terms, for amounts matched to their affordability, with a fixed effective interest rate of 6.6%.

EP Care is one of the lowest overall cost providers for dental patient payment plans in Canada. 4

EP Care reduces financial barriers for patients. For patients that are cost-conscious and/or unable to pay out-of-pocket, EP Care provides access to immediate treatment financing at a lower cost than other point-of-sale financing options.4

What Do Dentists Say About the EP Care Program?

Dental clinics report that EP Care creates an opportunity to provide idealized care for their patients, generate more production during work hours, fill voids in their schedules, and incrementally increase the number of patients they can serve. They also report patient feedback has been very positive, referencing EP Care's quick and easy approval process, affordable monthly installments, and the ability for patients to receive emergency or preventative care without the concern of high upfront costs for treatment. EP Care patients are typically approved within as little as 15 minutes in the clinics during their initial assessment and visit for dental care.

A Growing Portfolio of Health Products

With personalized payment plans, low fixed interest rates, and flexible payment terms, Everyday People makes health and wellness expenses flexible and affordable for anyone through EP Care.

In addition to the EP Care Program, as announced in September 2022, EP Care formed a joint venture with SEB Administrative Services Inc., a subsidiary of Smart Employee Benefits Inc., to launch the Everyday Health Spending Account ("Everyday HSA"), offering a challenger product to traditional employer health spending accounts.

The Everyday HSA eliminates out-of-pocket expenses and provides flexible cost savings solutions for both employers and employees with no annual rate increases. Benefits provided through the Everyday HSA can be tailored to add value and provide cost management.

About Everyday People Financial Corp.

Everyday People is a financial technology and consumer financing company founded on the belief that everyone deserves access to credit, instant payments, and the opportunity for homeownership. Through our technology driven ecosystem, our alternative and specialty credit financing programs offer credit and payment cards, prepaid card programs, homeownership facilitation, consumer lending, and payment management services. Our mission is to help our clients be their best financial selves and our goal is to offer the kinds of credit products and services that help everyday people add extraordinary value to their everyday lives. For more information visit: www.everydaypeoplefinancial.com.

