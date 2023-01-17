Net Impact: Good Institute Names Karen Johns as Chief Executive Officer

OAKLAND, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2023 / GOOD Institute Board of Directors is pleased to announce Karen Y. Johns as the organization's Chief Executive Officer effective January 3, 2023.

Karen is a seasoned professional in the educational and nonprofit arena, with expertise in strategic planning, engaging diverse communities in philanthropy, diverse workforce strategy, and fund development to help institutions build more effective organizations.

"After an extensive nationwide search, it was Johns' impressive resume and relevant experience that made clear her strong candidacy in leading the growth and expansion of GOOD Institute and its storied Net Impact division" shares Jennifer Silberman, GOOD Institute Board Chair and Chief Sustainability Officer for Dollar Tree.

Karen joins GOOD Institute after a tenure as National Director for A Better Chance and serving as the President of the Johns Group, a consultancy specializing in nonprofit management and social business development in the US and the Caribbean. "GOOD Institute has set forth an ambitious vision and set of objectives for the future. Paired with the deep legacy and impact story of Net Impact's 30 year history, it is an exciting time to join and lead this organization." Johns continues, "I am eager to work with and support our staff, global community members and valued stakeholders toward mobilizing an emergent workforce empowered to drive transformational environmental and social change."

"Karen brings unique experience at the intersection of higher education, philanthropy, business, and community development that can unlock new opportunities and ventures for GOOD Institute and our Social Impact Alliance," adds Max Schorr, CEO of GOOD Worldwide and founding member of GOOD Institute.

The board is honored to welcome Karen Johns as CEO and looks forward to supporting her and the entire staff on the path toward a future that allows our community and partners to thrive for decades to come. To learn more about our work and how to support our mission, please reach out to kjohns@goodinstitute.org.

About GOOD Institute

GOOD Institute, a newly formed 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization established through the social impact alliance of Net Impact, GOOD Worldwide and Upworthy, will address important issues, drive social action and reimagine the possibilities for our shared future by charting a new contract between business and society to meet today's evolving challenges with regenerative solutions. The Institute is home to Net Impact and leaps.org. GOOD Institute will:

mobilize forces for good in business and community

activate engaged generations of young business leaders who prioritize good as a core business value

present science and fact-based information to the public, seeking to re-establish a common set of facts to inform our discourse

build stronger relationships between the private and nonprofit sectors that enable collaboration and the infusion of purpose-driven decision making across both

About Net Impact

Over 30 years Net Impact has built a diverse community in 40+ countries committed to using business to advance social and environmental action. Net Impact mobilizes its global community of more than 100,000 emergent change agents to leverage their careers to drive transformational environmental and social change. Through a strategic set of initiatives aimed to engage and benefit its core stakeholders, Net Impact is committed to advancing climate action and building the capacity of the next generation of workforce members. Visit www.netimpact.org.

About leaps.org

Leaps.org is an editorially independent media platform; features news and discussion about science, technology, ethics, and the future of humanity. Leaps.org hosts the fast-growing podcast, "Making Sense of Science" and a special multi-part series, "COVID Vaccines and the Return to Life." Leaps.org's projects and activities are supported by a consortium of like-minded partners including Aspen Institute Science & Society Program, Bayer AG, the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation, the Howard Hughes Medical Institute, and the Rita Allen Foundation. Visit www.leaps.org.

About Karen Y. Johns

Karen Y. Johns is the Founder and President of The Johns Group, a consultancy specializing in nonprofit management and social business development in the US and the Caribbean. Past clients of the Johns Group include: The Gates Foundation, The Community Foundation of the Virgin Islands, Junior Achievement Caribbean and Equality for All (Jamaica). Karen recently served as philanthropy consultant to the Tides Foundation Caribbean Initiatives.

She has served in leadership roles in several national organizations including Sponsors for Educational Opportunity and A Better Chance. Over the years, Ms. Johns has raised over millions of dollars in funds for the organizations in which she served.

A graduate of Tufts University, Karen is founder of the Tufts Black Alumni Association and remains an active alumnae . Karen is a native of Jamaica and serves in an advisory capacity with several Caribbean-based organizations.

