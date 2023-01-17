Total passenger traffic up 30.5% YoY reaching 87.2% of December 2019 levels;

Armenia above pre-pandemic levels while Ecuador and Argentina at 95% and 92%, respectively

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), ("CAAP" or the "Company") a leading private airport operator in the world, reported today a 30.5% YoY increase in passenger traffic in December 2022, reaching 87.2% of December 2019 levels.

Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2022 vs. 2021) Statistics Dec'22 Dec'21 % Var. YTD'22 YTD'21 % Var. Domestic Passengers (thousands) 3,480 3,008 15.7% 37,791 22,532 67.7% International Passengers (thousands) 1,976 1,134 74.3% 21,334 8,238 159.0% Transit Passengers (thousands) 658 544 21.1% 6,451 4,923 31.0% Total Passengers (thousands) 6,114 4,686 30.5% 65,576 35,693 83.7% Cargo Volume (thousand tons) 32.5 32.0 1.6% 343.1 323.5 6.1% Total Aircraft Movements (thousands) 68.8 57.3 20.0% 738.2 497.2 48.5% Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2022 vs. 2019) Statistics Dec'22 Dec'19 % Var. YTD'22 YTD'19(1)(2) % Var. Domestic Passengers (thousands) 3,480 4,093 -15.0% 37,791 47,589 -20.6% International Passengers (thousands) 1,976 2,193 -9.9% 21,334 28,216 -24.4% Transit Passengers (thousands) 658 729 -9.7% 6,451 8,353 -22.8% Total Passengers (thousands) 6,114 7,016 -12.8% 65,576 84,158 -22.1% Cargo Volume (thousand tons) 32.5 36.4 -10.6% 343.1 424.8 -19.2% Total Aircraft Movements (thousands) 68.8 71.5 -3.8% 738.2 857.9 -14.0%

(1) Note that preliminary passenger traffic figures for 2019, as well as January 2020 for Ezeiza Airport, in Argentina, were adjusted to include additional inbound passengers not accounted for in the initial count, for an average of approximately 5% of total passenger traffic at Ezeiza Airport and 1% of total traffic at CAAP, during that period. Importantly, inbound traffic does not affect revenues, as tariffs are applicable on departure passengers. (2) Cargo volumes in Uruguay were rectified from January 2019 to June 2020, to reflect all cargo passing through the cargo terminal, instead of air cargo only.

Passenger Traffic Overview

Total passenger traffic grew 30.5% compared to the same month of 2021, supported by an ongoing recovery in travel demand following the lifting of travel restrictions, as reflected by higher load factors and the gradual resumption of routes and frequencies across all countries of operations. Overall passenger traffic reached 87.2% of December 2019 levels, in line with the 87.4% posted in November, with international and domestic passenger traffic reaching 90.1% and 85.0% of December 2019 levels, respectively.

In Argentina, total passenger traffic continued to recover increasing 56.0% YoY and reaching 92.1% of December 2019 levels, up from the 91.7% posted in November. International passenger traffic reached 82.7% of pre-pandemic levels, improving from the 81.7% recorded in November, showing a continued recovery. Domestic passenger traffic reached 97.2% of December 2019 levels, up from the 96.9% posted in November.

In Italy, passenger traffic grew 49.7% YoY reaching 85.4% of December 2019 levels, up from the 82.7% posted in November, with international passenger traffic, which accounted for almost 75% of total traffic, reaching 86.0% of December 2019 levels.

In Brazil, total passenger traffic decreased 2.5% YoY, and reached 84.3% of December 2019 levels, down from 86.3% recorded in November. Domestic traffic, which accounted for 60% of total traffic, improved to 81.1% of pre-pandemic levels whereas transit passengers reached 92.7% of December 2019 levels. Traffic in Brazil was impacted by lower public officials-related traffic, due to the change in Brazilian Administration, and higher airfare impacting travel demand.

In Uruguay, total passenger traffic, which is largely international, increased 46.0% YoY and reached 79.0% of December 2019 levels, down from the 87.9% posted in November.

In Ecuador, passenger traffic increased 25.4% YoY to 94.5% of pre-pandemic levels. International passenger traffic stood at 92.2% of pre-pandemic levels, supported by routes to Europe, as well as the US and Panama, whereas domestic passenger traffic reached 97.2% of December 2019 pre-pandemic levels.

In Armenia, passenger traffic surpassed pre-pandemic levels for the eighth consecutive month, at 147.7% of December 2019 figures, improving from the 125.9% and 141.1% recorded in October and November, respectively. On a YoY basis, passenger traffic increased 59.2%.

Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements

Cargo volume increased 1.6% YoY to 89.4% of December 2019 levels, or to 90.6% when adjusting for the discontinuation in Peru. Cargo volumes in Armenia and Italy were above pre-pandemic levels, whereas Ecuador and Uruguay stood at 86.8% and 99.2%, respectively. Almost 70% of cargo volume originated in Argentina and Brazil, which reported volume declines of 14.8% and 20.9% versus December 2019 pre-pandemic levels.

Aircraft movements increased 20.0% YoY reaching 96.2% of December 2019 levels, or 99.8% when adjusting for the discontinuation of operations in Peru. Around 75% of aircraft movements originated in Argentina and Brazil, which reached 101.2% and 94.3% of December 2019 levels, respectively. Aircraft movements in all countries of operations were above 90% of December 2019 levels, with Armenia, Uruguay and Argentina exceeding pre-pandemic levels by 48.9%, 9.3%, and 1.2%, respectively, except for Italy that stood at 86.9%.

Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2022 vs. 2021) Dec'22 Dec'21 % Var. YTD'22 YTD'21 % Var. Passenger Traffic (thousands) Argentina(1) 3,327 2,132 56.0% 33,773 13,275 154.4% Italy 441 295 49.7% 6,696 2,817 137.7% Brazil 1,486 1,524 -2.5% 15,749 12,316 27.9% Uruguay 150 103 46.0% 1,437 488 194.2% Ecuador 359 287 25.4% 4,229 2,513 68.3% Armenia 352 221 59.2% 3,692 2,400 53.8% Peru 125 -100.0% 1,884 -100.0% TOTAL 6,114 4,686 30.5% 65,576 35,693 83.7% (1) See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table.

Cargo Volume (tons) Argentina 16,197 17,459 -7.2% 181,667 174,422 4.2% Italy 1,256 1,609 -21.9% 14,911 15,321 -2.7% Brazil 6,468 5,294 22.2% 57,839 60,010 -3.6% Uruguay(2) 2,561 2,980 -14.1% 32,114 30,438 5.5% Ecuador 2,641 2,196 20.2% 33,259 22,982 44.7% Armenia 3,394 2,274 49.3% 23,338 17,324 34.7% Peru 194 -100.0% 3,011 -100.0% TOTAL 32,517 32,005 1.6% 343,128 323,508 6.1% Aircraft Movements Argentina 37,308 27,885 33.8% 384,732 227,265 69.3% Italy 4,358 3,681 18.4% 68,893 39,577 74.1% Brazil 13,708 13,410 2.2% 144,611 117,894 22.7% Uruguay 3,427 3,030 13.1% 27,871 17,770 56.8% Ecuador 6,652 6,067 9.6% 76,952 55,882 37.7% Armenia 3,341 1,906 75.3% 35,152 21,312 64.9% Peru 1,333 -100.0% 17,489 -100.0% TOTAL 68,794 57,312 20.0% 738,211 497,189 48.5%

Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2022 vs. 2019) Dec'22 Dec'19 % Var. YTD'22 YTD'19 % Var. Passenger Traffic (thousands) Argentina(1) 3,327 3,614 -7.9% 33,773 43,405 -22.2% Italy 441 517 -14.6% 6,696 8,239 -18.7% Brazil 1,486 1,761 -15.7% 15,749 19,059 -17.4% Uruguay 150 190 -21.0% 1,437 2,182 -34.2% Ecuador 359 380 -5.5% 4,229 4,497 -6.0% Armenia 352 238 47.7% 3,692 3,196 15.5% Peru 316 -100.0% 3,579 -100.0% TOTAL 6,114 7,016 -12.8% 65,576 84,158 -22.1% (1) See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table.

Cargo Volume (tons) Argentina 16,197 19,011 -14.8% 181,667 227,970 -20.3% Italy 1,256 1,158 8.5% 14,911 13,192 13.0% Brazil 6,468 8,180 -20.9% 57,839 91,241 -36.6% Uruguay(2) 2,561 2,582 -0.8% 32,114 29,132 10.2% Ecuador 2,641 3,043 -13.2% 33,259 38,006 -12.5% Armenia 3,394 1,906 78.1% 23,338 20,065 16.3% Peru 509 -100.0% 5,164 -100.0% TOTAL 32,517 36,388 -10.6% 343,128 424,769 -19.2% Aircraft Movements Argentina 37,308 36,875 1.2% 384,732 447,247 -14.0% Italy 4,358 5,016 -13.1% 68,893 78,952 -12.7% Brazil 13,708 14,541 -5.7% 144,611 161,775 -10.6% Uruguay 3,427 3,136 9.3% 27,871 29,662 -6.0% Ecuador 6,652 7,101 -6.3% 76,952 82,374 -6.6% Armenia 3,341 2,244 48.9% 35,152 27,430 28.2% Peru 2,572 -100.0% 30,473 -100.0% TOTAL 68,794 71,485 -3.8% 738,211 857,913 -14.0%

About Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. Currently, the Company operates 53 airports in 6 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2022, Corporación América Airports served 65.6 million passengers, 83.7% above the 35.7 million passengers served in 2021 and 22.1% below the 84.2 million served in 2019. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker "CAAP". For more information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com.

