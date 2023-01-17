London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - January 17, 2023) - The automotive industry is facing a paradigm shift throughout every aspect of the business. The industry needs to accelerate digital transformation with a clear focus on wireless solutions, connectivity, and data to create value to the customer.

Hear from executives of Hyundai Motor Europe, Zenseact and Mercedes Benz for what is sure to be a must-listen webinar. Sign up for this free session on January 26th at 4pm CET now: The Value of Connectivity for the Modern Consumer (reutersevents.com)

You will learn from:

- Marcus Welz, Vice President of Smart Mobility, Hyundai Motor Europe

- Vanessa Eriksson, Chief Digital Officer, Zenseact

- Pascal Schattner, Manager - Business Development In-Car Platform, Mercedes Benz

Moderator: Eric-Mark Huitema, Director - General Vehicles, AVERE

Here are some key concepts you can expect to be addressed in this panel discussion:

- Assess how new automotive features like passenger monitoring, infotainment, and several other digital & connected services have become the key value driver for automotive players.

- With digitally enhanced experience becoming the norm, evaluate the significance of investing into a digitalized and connected infrastructure towards meeting the demands of the modern consumer.

- Observe how OEMs look to adjust for the next generation of car buyers who prioritize personalization, convenience and immediacy.

