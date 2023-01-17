Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - January 17, 2023) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Acasti Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST), a late-stage specialty pharma company with drug delivery technologies and drug candidates addressing rare and orphan diseases. CEO of the Company, Jan D'Alvise, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company's background and current projects. "Acasti is a specialty pharmaceutical company, and we are focused on developing drugs for rare and orphan diseases," explained D'Alvise. "We are focused on taking drugs that are currently on the market, in many cases for different indications, and repurposing them into orphan diseases where there is a significant unmet need."

"Could you tell us about the recent results you received for the GTX-101 study?," asked Jolly. "We are targeting a disease called post-herpetic neuralgia (PHN), which is very severe and debilitating nerve pain that follows an infection by the shingles virus," explained D'Alvise, adding that the current drugs available for this condition do not typically work very well and can have harsh side effects or different modes of administration. "With GTX-101, we have developed a very novel, topical spray form of bupivacaine," she said. "Our clinical data shows that there is not only a rapid onset of action, but also a sustained release profile."

Expanding on the GTX-101 study, 'We announced the results back in December," continued D'Alvise. "Our results were very exciting. We had very positive results and met all of our primary outcome measures," she shared. "We saw that the bupivacaine from our spray remained in the skin for a long period of time," said D'Alvise. "We also achieved the target blood levels that we were looking for," she added, noting that the Company will now be able to enter a Phase II study in late 2023.

"Could you tell us about the recent results for your GTX-102 study?," asked Jolly. "GTX-102 targets a genetic neurodegenerative disorder that is usually diagnosed in very young children," explained D'Alvise, before elaborating on the significant effects of the disease. "We have developed a concentrated oral spray, which is rapidly absorbed," she said, before discussing the results of the Company's clinical study. "We saw very positive results; we achieved blood levels that were very similar to the injectable version and oral solution of betamethasone," said D'Alvise. "This was great news and will now open the door to moving directly into Phase 3."

"When do you expect to start Phase 3 for GTX-104?," asked Jolly. D'Alvise elaborated on the Company's drug, GTX-104, an intravenous infusion targeting Subarachnoid Hemorrhage (SAH). "For Phase 3, we are only required to show safety equivalent to the orqal form of nimodipine. Based on our clinical data to date, we believe GTX-104 could be more safe than the oral form of the drug," said D'Alvise, noting that the current oral form has an absorption and variability problem. "The phase 3 safety study can be done within fifteen to eighteen months, and we expect to start it in the second quarter," she shared. "This study could be completed by the end of 2024," said D'Alvise. "It is an orphan drug, so we are hopeful the FDA will grant us a fast-track review, which would mean it could be on the market in 2025."

To close the interview, D'Alvise elaborated on the Company's growth as they continue to deliver on their goals, while advancing their pipeline. She also encouraged listeners to keep up-to-date on the Company's current and upcoming programs as they move forward across multiple clinical studies by visiting their website at www.acasti.com.

About Acasti

Acasti is a late-stage specialty pharma company with drug delivery technologies and drug candidates addressing rare and orphan diseases. Acasti's novel drug delivery technologies have the potential to improve the performance of currently marketed drugs by achieving faster onset of action, enhanced efficacy, reduced side effects, and more convenient drug delivery-all which could help to increase treatment compliance and improve patient outcomes. Acasti's three lead clinical assets have each been granted Orphan Drug Designation by the FDA, which provide the assets with seven years of marketing exclusivity post-launch in the United States, and additional intellectual property protection with over 40 granted and pending patents. Acasti's lead clinical assets target underserved orphan diseases: (i) GTX-104, an intravenous infusion targeting Subarachnoid Hemorrhage (SAH), a rare and life-threatening medical emergency in which bleeding occurs over the surface of the brain in the subarachnoid space between the brain and skull; (ii) GTX-102, an oral mucosal spray targeting Ataxia-telangiectasia (A-T), a progressive, neurodegenerative genetic disease that primarily affects children, causing severe disability, and for which no treatment currently exists; and (iii) GTX-101, a topical spray targeting PHN.

www.acasti.com

