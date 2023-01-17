Qrons Inc.: Qrons Announces Engagement of Israeli Intellectual Property Law Firm IPK to Develop Roadmap for Its New Product Line

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2023 / Qrons Inc. (OTCQB:QRON) announced today that it had engaged with the intellectual property law firm IPK, an Israeli firm with unique expertise in medical-related intellectual property development and protection. Working closely with IPK will enable Qrons to tailor an intellectual property strategy and roadmap addressing its new product line. Qrons has previously worked with IPK founder Dr. Paul Kaye.

This follows the formation of a collaboration between Qrons and scientists at one of the largest public research universities in Israel, who have created a family of compounds with promising medical applications. This collaboration is directed toward further investigating these compounds and developing them into therapeutic products and treatments, including synergies with Qrons' QS200 product candidate for treatment of diffused axonal injuries (also commonly referred to as concussions) which accounts for approximately 89% of Traumatic Brain Injuries ("TBIs").

Jonah Meer, CEO commented, "We have chosen to work with IPK as Dr. Kaye has worked with Qrons for the last several years and proven himself to be an important value added as we build our intellectual property portfolio. He has assembled a team at the IPK law firm that has the scientific knowledge and bandwidth to advance our IP."

Dr. Paul Kaye, founder of IPK stated "We have enjoyed working with Qrons for several years, and are honored and excited to continue to accompany the team on its journey to create and develop potentially life-changing technologies."

About Qrons Inc.

Headquartered in New York City, with research centered in Israel, Qrons (www.qrons.com) is an innovative biotechnology company dedicated to developing biotech products, treatments and technologies to combat neuronal diseases an enormous social and economic burden on society. Qrons' approach is to seek to engage in strategic arrangements with companies and institutions that are developing breakthrough technologies in the fields of artificial intelligence, machine learning, molecular biology, stem cells and tissue engineering, for deployment in the fight against neuronal diseases. Our search is focused on researchers based in Israel, a country which is world-renowned for biotech innovations.

About IPK

IPK (www.ipk.co.il) is an intellectual property law firm that works very closely with its clients not just on their technology but on the commercials as well. They bring new ideas to intellectual property law. With their top-notch practitioners, they obtain the strong protection that their clients' ideas deserve.

