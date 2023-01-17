Menhaden Resource Efficiency Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

MENHADEN RESOURCE EFFICIENCY PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share for Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, at the close of business on 16 January 2023 was 133.32p (cum income).

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

17 January 2023