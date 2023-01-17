Hughes & Coleman: Winter Weather Driving Tips for Tennessee To Avoid Being Seriously Injured in a Car Wreck

Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers helps clients in Kentucky and Tennessee who have been seriously injured following a car accident

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2023 / Winter weather can be unpredictable, with the chances of a car wreck increasing as the roads become more dangerous during snowy or icy conditions. While that doesn't mean drivers should forgo travel during winter weather, there are several ways to prevent the likelihood of wrecks and stay safe while driving that should keep in mind.

According to the AAA, winter storms, bad weather, and poor road conditions are a factor in nearly half a million crashes and more than 2,000 road deaths every winter. Any unfavorable weather can impact driving, but snow, sleet, and ice can make driving even more dangerous due to the impact these elements have on road conditions, visibility, and speed limit control.

Due to unfavorable road conditions during snow, AAA emphasizes the importance of accelerating and decelerating slowly while increasing the following distance to other vehicles by an additional 6 feet. Decreasing the process of speeding up or slowing down will help the vehicle keep traction, and giving other drivers more space on the road increases reaction time to avoid a potential accident.

Common sense tells us to decrease speed during winter conditions; however, this can be tricky when traveling on hilly terrain where speeding up may be necessary. According to AAA, a good tip when approaching a hill during icy conditions is to gain a little momentum before you reach the hill and let that inertia carry you to the top. Avoid giving the car too much gas, which could cause the wheels to spin. Drivers can reduce their speed and proceed downhill slowly once at the top of the hill.

Not only does snow and ice limit your visibility of other drivers, but it limits their visibility of you. Before short or extensive winter travel, ensure your vehicle has been properly serviced, including checking all vehicle lights for function, not just exterior lights. According to the United States Department of Transportation, headlights, brake lights, turn signals, emergency flashers, interior lights, and blinkers must be assessed and replaced if necessary to ensure your vehicle is visible to other drivers, decreasing the chances of being involved in a serious injury collision.

If long drives are necessary this winter, ensure your tires have proper tread, tire pressure is adequate, and get an inspection to check that the vehicle's battery life and windshield wipers are performing normally. Stock the car with essentials like an ice scraper, flashlight, jumper cables, blankets, and a cell phone charger. In an emergency, remain with your vehicle, and put on flashers or blinkers to let other drivers know you're there if visibility is low. If you need help on the road in Tennessee, dial *THP (*847) for assistance from the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Unfortunately, no matter how prepared you are, if a negligent driver isn't paying attention during inclement winter weather, you or a loved one could end up seriously injured from a wreck.

Hughes & Coleman has dedicated themselves to assisting Kentucky and Tennessee residents who have experienced severe injuries from auto accidents, big truck wrecks, and motorcycle accidents during winter weather. For decades, the Hughes & Coleman legal team has provided high-quality legal advice and has successfully represented thousands of clients recovering more than $1 billion for clients in Kentucky and Tennessee.

Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers provides individualized and compassionate service to all clients - assisting with insurance company negotiations and correspondence to increase the value of their cases so that clients get the most money possible. They recognize that clients are going through a difficult time seeking an attorney and that working with a trustworthy legal team is essential. The Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers team will ensure the client is taken care of, so recovery and compensation can be the sole focus. The legal team has the experience, skills, and resources necessary to handle complex cases and the results to prove it.



The Hughes & Coleman team is ready to help if someone needs a personal injury lawyer due to a car accident on the roadways this winter. For more tips on how to stay safe while driving during winter weather, see Winter Weather Increase Chances of Serious Injuries from Auto Accidents. For a free case consultation, contact Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers today at 800-800-4600 or book an appointment online at https://posts.gle/dHeKWP.

About Hughes & Coleman:

Hughes & Coleman was founded in 1985 and has recovered over a billion dollars for our clients in Kentucky and Tennessee injured from auto accidents, big truck wrecks, motorcycle accidents, defective medical products, nursing home abuse, slip and fall accidents, and wrongful death. Hughes & Coleman believes that Control Starts With A Call. Hughes & Coleman operates 10 offices in Kentucky and Tennessee.

