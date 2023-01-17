Izabela Misiorny Promoted to Chief Marketing Officer, Elliott DeLoach Hired as Chief Financial Officer, and Key Commercial Executives Promoted to Global Leadership Positions

Siteimprove, the leading platform that empowers brands to stand out with engaging, accessible, and high-performing digital content experiences, today announced key appointments to its growing executive leadership team. These hires are designed to strengthen the company's focus on growth, innovation, and customer success. Iza Misiorny is taking on the position of Chief Marketing Officer and Elliott DeLoach is now the company's Chief Financial Officer.

In her new role, Misiorny will lead the global marketing team focused on driving brand awareness, product positioning and demand generation for Siteimprove's state of the art marketing solutions worldwide. Misiorny has more than a decade of experience and has been with Siteimprove for more than two years. Most recently, she served as the company's Senior Vice President of Product Marketing, where she developed and drove product value proposition, company messaging, and integrated marketing strategies.

Elliott DeLoach was hired in December as Chief Financial Officer. He will be overseeing Siteimprove's finance, legal, and corporate governance functions to drive the company's next phase of growth. DeLoach brings more than 25 years of experience in investment, M&A, finance, and corporate development roles, spanning banking, private equity, and both private and public companies across many industries.

In addition to the appointment of Misiorny and DeLoach, Siteimprove is also expanding its commercial leadership team. Eric Gorney has been named Siteimprove's Executive Vice President of Global Sales, where he will drive global sales strategy, execution, and full life-cycle engagement across EMEA, North America, and APJ regions. To continue efficiently growing sales operations, Kara Kovack has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations. She will provide operational support, enablement, and education for the company across the full Go-To-Market motion. With this combination of experienced and results-oriented commercial leaders, Siteimprove will continue to rapidly accelerate its scale and growth.

"One of the most rewarding parts of my job is bringing incredible talent to Siteimprove and watching that talent grow and flourish," said Shane Paladin, CEO of Siteimprove. "I'm thrilled to welcome Elliott to the leadership team and excited to see what more Iza, Eric and Kara will accomplish in their elevated roles. With a world-class executive bench now in place, Siteimprove is uniquely positioned to help more brands capture consumer attention by building content that turns a profit."

About Siteimprove:

Siteimprove empowers brands to stand out with engaging, accessible, and high-performing digital experiences for every website visitor. More than 7,000 companies around the world use Siteimprove solutions to create engaging digital content experiences that capture customer attention, drive marketing success, and grow revenue. See how at Siteimprove.com.

