The cooperation addresses the increased need for speed and security in software updates, from production and logistics to after-sales, and enables efficiency increases of up to 25 times.

NTT DATA, a global digital business and IT services leader, and Aurora Labs, an automotive artificial intelligence (AI) company, today announced their global strategic cooperation in the Automotive Industry, with first joint projects in production and logistics. Companies benefit from intelligent combination of AI technology and 5G for scalable and agile over-the-air (OTA) software updates with superior efficiency and end-to-end security including the 5G transport layer.

Five times more vehicles in one-fifth of the time

NTT DATA and Aurora Labs' intelligent 5G over-the-air update is based on a self-learning artificial intelligence (AI) technology by Aurora Labs and built-in self-optimization. With the combination of AI, which significantly reduces the amount of data that needs to be transmitted, and 5G connectivity, a 25-fold increase in efficiency is achievable and updates of 5000 nodes (cars) per radio cell are possible compared to 1000 end nodes in 4G networks. These revolutionary services help reduce time and cost while also lowering kW/Bit to deliver on our joint commitment to sustainability.

Public 5G networks are currently rolled out in area-wide. To supplement this, companies can now build their own 5G network that can be restricted to a dedicated building, factory or lot, providing independent 5G that only authorised subscribers are able to connect to. Private 5G networks provide advanced reliability: uninterrupted connectivity, low latency and high bandwidth. The combination of a self-contained network with software update files created by Aurora Labs' proprietary, non-open-source algorithms results in unparalleled security. Built for evolution and scalability, NTT DATA's solutions are designed to grow with the client's demand achieving continuously increasing speeds and coverage to meet the customer's over-the-air update needs without increasing the cost of hardware such as antennae, base stations or device memory.

Aurora Labs' AI-based Vehicle Software Intelligence (VSI) solutions are being used by global automotive and device manufacturers to continuously collect actionable data and obtain a deep understanding of the changes made to the vehicle's software. Integrating the VSI solution early into the software development lifecycle streamlines the development process and creates the industry's smallest update files. Aurora Labs' AI-based Vehicle Software Intelligence offers significant economic benefits to the auto industry with a clear cost-effective value proposition, saving up to 98% of device hardware and data transmission costs for software updates.

"The key to meeting society's future mobility needs is to provide the automotive industry with highly efficient, reliable and secure solutions. Through our partnership with Aurora Labs, we combine technological innovation with our industry expertise to meet users' needs for better quality of service in a safe and sustainable way", said Stefan Hansen CEO and Chairman of the Management Board NTT DATA DACH.

"Distributing updates to thousands of vehicles quickly, securely, and reliably via wireless connections is far from trivial, especially as data volumes continue to grow. The AI capabilities of Aurora Labs, the industry experience and the 5G expertise of NTT DATA. have resulted in a solution that scale for future growth," said Kai Grunwitz, CEO NTT Ltd. Germany.

"Current OTA update solutions cannot support the data required to manage the software lifecycle of Infotainment (IVI) and ADAS systems. OTA is crucial after the first launch of new vehicles to stabilize the software during the first 12 months. The capability to iterate fast requires data size efficiency and robust networks. We believe that partnering with NTT DATA. is a game changer for addressing software agility in development, production and on the road," said Zohar Fox, CEO of Aurora Labs.

"Through this strategic cooperation we will continue to innovate, accelerating the means of doing business while supporting our clients in tackling the intricacies of delivering seamless and connected vehicle experience," said Noriyuki Kaya, Chief Digital Assets Officer (CDAO) of NTT DATA Inc.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA a part of NTT Group is a trusted global innovator of IT and business services headquartered in Tokyo. We help clients transform through consulting, industry solutions, business process services, IT modernization and managed services. NTT DATA enables clients, as well as society, to move confidently into the digital future. We are committed to our clients' long-term success and combine global reach with local client attention to serve them in over 50 countries.

Visit us at nttdata.com.

About NTT Ltd.

As part of NTT DATA, a USD 30 billion IT services provider, NTT Ltd. is a leading IT infrastructure and services company serving 65% of the Fortune Global 500 and more than 75% of the Fortune Global 100. We lay the foundation for organizations' edge-to-cloud networking ecosystem, simplify the complexity of their workloads across multi-cloud environments, and innovate at the edge of their IT environments where networks, cloud and applications converge. We offer tailored infrastructure and ensure consistent best practices in design and operations across all of our secure, scalable and customizable data centers. On the journey towards a software-defined future, we support organizations with our platform-delivered infrastructure services. We enable a connected future.

Visit us at services.global.ntt or services.global.ntt/de-de/newsroom.

About Aurora Labs

Aurora Labs is pioneering the use of AI and Software Intelligence to solve the challenge of automotive software development. Aurora Labs brings AI-based Vehicle Software Intelligence to the entire lifecycle of a vehicle from software development to testing, integration, quality control, continuous certification and on-the-road over-the-air software updates. Aurora Labs focuses on the embedded systems that are key to the development of the software-defined vehicle and enables automotive manufacturers to more efficiently manage software costs and the resources required to develop and manage new vehicle features and mobility services.

The Company's products have been adopted on customer platforms around the world, and with a commitment to conform and meet ISO-26262/ASIL-D and ASPICE-L2, will be in vehicles in coming car models. Aurora Labs, founded in 2016, has raised approximately $100m and has been granted 93 patents. The Company is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, with offices in Germany, Japan, Sweden, North Macedonia, the UK, and the US. www.auroralabs.com

