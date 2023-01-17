Anzeige
Dienstag, 17.01.2023
Jetzt Transformation oder doch vorher schon Übernahme? Vom Microcap zum Marktführer…
WKN: A0HM5W ISIN: BMG5361W1047 
Tradegate
16.01.23
18:18 Uhr
7,200 Euro
+0,050
+0,70 %
17.01.2023 | 16:06
LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED - Notice of Conference Call Details

PR Newswire

London, January 17

LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED

17 January 2023

Hamilton, Bermuda

Notice of Q4 2022 Conference Call Details

As announced on 30 December 2022, Lancashire Holdings Limited ("Lancashire") will be announcing its 2022 fourth quarter earnings release at 7:00am UK time on Friday 10 February 2023 and hosting an analyst and investor conference call at 1:00pm UK time / 8:00am EST on Friday10 February 2023. The conference call will be hosted by Lancashire management.

The full details for participant access to the audio conference call and webcast are set out below. Please note that audio conference call users are now required to register in advance for the call and upon registration will receive a personal pin number to access the call.

Participant Access Information:

Audio conference call access:https://register.vevent.com/register/BId86a9fde64f74a11acd46b6a7765f75
Please register at this link to obtain your personal audio conference call details
Webcast access:https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=175AC6D5-CDD1-43E4-AFD7-48829EB8B531
Please use this link to register and access the call via webcast

A webcast replay facility will be available for 12 months and accessible at: https://www.lancashiregroup.com/en/investors/results-reports-and-presentations.html

For further information, please contact:

Lancashire Holdings Limited
Christopher Head
+44 20 7264 4145
chris.head@lancashiregroup.com
Jelena Bjelanovic+44 20 7264 4066
jelena.bjelanovic@lancashiregroup.com
FTI Consulting+44 20 37271046
Edward BerryEdward.Berry@FTIConsulting.com
Tom BlackwellTom.Blackwell@FTIConsulting.com

About Lancashire

Lancashire, through its UK and Bermuda-based operating subsidiaries, is a provider of global specialty insurance and reinsurance products.

Lancashire's common shares trade on the premium segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol LRE. Lancashire has its head office and registered office at Power House, 7 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda.

The Bermuda Monetary Authority ("BMA") is the Group Supervisor of the Lancashire Group.

For more information, please visit Lancashire's website at www.lancashiregroup.com.

This release contains information which may be of a price sensitive nature, that Lancashire is making public in a manner consistent with the UK Market Abuse Regulation and other regulatory obligations. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 14:45 GMT on 17 January 2023.

NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

CERTAIN STATEMENTS AND INDICATIVE PROJECTIONS (WHICH MAY INCLUDE MODELLED LOSS SCENARIOS) MADE IN THIS RELEASE OR OTHERWISE THAT ARE NOT BASED ON CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACTS ARE FORWARD-LOOKING IN NATURE INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, STATEMENTS CONTAINING THE WORDS "BELIEVES", "ANTICIPATES", "AIMS", "PLANS", "PROJECTS", "FORECASTS", "GUIDANCE", "INTENDS", "EXPECTS", "ESTIMATES", "PREDICTS", "MAY", "CAN", "LIKELY", "WILL", "SEEKS", "SHOULD", OR, IN EACH CASE, THEIR NEGATIVE OR COMPARABLE TERMINOLOGY.

ALL FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS IN THIS RELEASE SPEAK ONLY AS AT THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMS ANY OBLIGATION OR UNDERTAKING (SAVE AS REQUIRED TO COMPLY WITH ANY LEGAL OR REGULATORY OBLIGATIONS INCLUDING THE RULES OF THE LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE) TO DISSEMINATE ANY UPDATES OR REVISIONS TO ANY FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT TO REFLECT ANY CHANGES IN THE GROUP'S EXPECTATIONS OR CIRCUMSTANCES ON WHICH ANY SUCH STATEMENT IS BASED. ALL SUBSEQUENT WRITTEN AND ORAL FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE GROUP OR INDIVIDUALS ACTING ON BEHALF OF THE GROUP ARE EXPRESSLY QUALIFIED IN THEIR ENTIRETY BY THIS NOTE.

