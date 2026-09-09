Lancashire Holdings Limited - Lancashire Holdings Limited - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 09
Lancashire Holdings Limited
(the "Company") or ("LHL")
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
9 September 2026
Hamilton, Bermuda
The Company announces that on 8 September 2026, Philip Broadley, Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Board of Directors, purchased 1,745 common shares of US$0.50 each in the Company at £6.298985 per share.
Following this transaction, Philip Broadley has an interest in the Company of 69,665 common shares, representing 0.0286% of the Total Voting Rights in the Company.
The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of UK MAR, provides further detail:
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Philip Broadley
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Board of Directors
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Lancashire Holdings Limited
|b)
|LEI
|5493002UNUYXLHOWF752
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code
|Common Shares of US$0.50 each ISIN: BMG5361W1047
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of common shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
1,745
£10,991.73
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2026-09-08
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|(XLON) London Stock Exchange
Name of authorised official of issuer for making notification
Christopher Head
Company Secretary
9 September 2026
chris.head@lancashiregroup.com