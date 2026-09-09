Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 09.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gediegen Kupfer im Bohrkern - Metall in reiner Form!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0HM5W | ISIN: BMG5361W1047 | Ticker-Symbol: LNH
Tradegate
09.09.26 | 09:47
7,140 Euro
-0,97 % -0,070
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,1937,24312:54
7,1907,25012:48
PR Newswire
09.09.2026 11:24 Uhr
176 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Lancashire Holdings Limited - Lancashire Holdings Limited - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Lancashire Holdings Limited - Lancashire Holdings Limited - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 09

Lancashire Holdings Limited

(the "Company") or ("LHL")

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

9 September 2026

Hamilton, Bermuda

The Company announces that on 8 September 2026, Philip Broadley, Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Board of Directors, purchased 1,745 common shares of US$0.50 each in the Company at £6.298985 per share.

Following this transaction, Philip Broadley has an interest in the Company of 69,665 common shares, representing 0.0286% of the Total Voting Rights in the Company.

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of UK MAR, provides further detail:

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Philip Broadley
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Board of Directors
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Lancashire Holdings Limited
b) LEI 5493002UNUYXLHOWF752
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Common Shares of US$0.50 each ISIN: BMG5361W1047
b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of common shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
£ 6.298985 1,745
d) Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

1,745

£10,991.73

e) Date of the transaction 2026-09-08
f) Place of the transaction (XLON) London Stock Exchange

Name of authorised official of issuer for making notification

Christopher Head

Company Secretary

9 September 2026

chris.head@lancashiregroup.com

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.