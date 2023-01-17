The "Europe Doors and Windows Market Industry Outlook Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe doors and windows market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.13% from 2022-2028.

Market Dynamics

Opportunities Trends

Integration of Photovoltaics in Fenestration

Improvements in Operation and Functionalities of Door and Windows

Use of Switchable Smart Glass

Increasing Use of Antimicrobial Films

Growth Enablers

New Construction and Growing Home Improvement Activities

Stable Pipeline for Hospitality and Tourism Industry

Improving Investments on Housing

Restraints

Emergence of Market Softening Due to Fragmentation

Volatility in Construction Industry and Raw Materials

Interrupted Building Construction Industry:

Non-Profitable Cost Trade-Off

Volatility in Raw Material Prices

Key Questions Answered:

1. How big is the Europe doors and windows market?

2. What is the growth rate of the Europe doors and windows market?

3. What are the significant trends driving the growth of the Europe doors and windows market?

4. Who are the key players in the Europe doors and windows market?

5. What is the estimated number of shipments to be reached by 2028 in the Europe doors and windows market?

6. What country holds the most prominent Europe doors and windows market share?

Market Segmentation

by Product

Doors

End-user

Type

Material

Installation

Operation

Windows

End-user

Type

Material

Installation

Operation

by End-user

Residential

Doors

Windows

Non-residential

Doors

Windows

by Interior Type

Doors

Honeycomb/Hollowcore

Solid Heavyweight

Single Frames

Sauna Doors

Other

Windows

by Exterior Type

Exterior Doors

Exterior Windows

by Material

Plastic Glass

Doors

Window

Wood

Doors

Windows

Metal

Doors

Windows

Composite

Doors

Windows

Other

Doors

Windows

by Installation

New Construction

Doors

Windows

Replacement

Doors

Windows

by Operation

Manual

Doors

Windows

Automatic

Doors

Windows

by Geography

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Poland

Spain

Netherlands

Russia

Nordic Countries

Norway

Sweden

Finland

Denmark

Key Company Profiles

JELD-WEN

Inwido

VKR Group

Internorm

Other Prominent Vendors

dormakaba

ASSA ABLOY

GEZE

Gretsch-Unitas

NorDan

Arbonia

Aluplast

Josko

Reynaers Aluminum

Ford Windows

Indigo Products

Gealan

Astraseal

Neuffer Windows Doors

Schuco International

Profine Group

Masco Corporation

Veka

Bertrand

Gartfen

Goran

Kinex

Karo

Korzekwa

Slowinscy

Weru

Rawington

Crystal Windows

