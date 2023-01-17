The "Europe Doors and Windows Market Industry Outlook Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Europe doors and windows market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.13% from 2022-2028.
Market Dynamics
Opportunities Trends
- Integration of Photovoltaics in Fenestration
- Improvements in Operation and Functionalities of Door and Windows
- Use of Switchable Smart Glass
- Increasing Use of Antimicrobial Films
Growth Enablers
- New Construction and Growing Home Improvement Activities
- Stable Pipeline for Hospitality and Tourism Industry
- Improving Investments on Housing
Restraints
- Emergence of Market Softening Due to Fragmentation
- Volatility in Construction Industry and Raw Materials
- Interrupted Building Construction Industry:
- Non-Profitable Cost Trade-Off
- Volatility in Raw Material Prices
Key Questions Answered:
1. How big is the Europe doors and windows market?
2. What is the growth rate of the Europe doors and windows market?
3. What are the significant trends driving the growth of the Europe doors and windows market?
4. Who are the key players in the Europe doors and windows market?
5. What is the estimated number of shipments to be reached by 2028 in the Europe doors and windows market?
6. What country holds the most prominent Europe doors and windows market share?
Market Segmentation
by Product
- Doors
- End-user
- Type
- Material
- Installation
- Operation
- Windows
- End-user
- Type
- Material
- Installation
- Operation
by End-user
- Residential
- Doors
- Windows
- Non-residential
- Doors
- Windows
by Interior Type
- Doors
- Honeycomb/Hollowcore
- Solid Heavyweight
- Single Frames
- Sauna Doors
- Other
- Windows
by Exterior Type
- Exterior Doors
- Exterior Windows
by Material
- Plastic Glass
- Doors
- Window
- Wood
- Doors
- Windows
- Metal
- Doors
- Windows
- Composite
- Doors
- Windows
- Other
- Doors
- Windows
by Installation
- New Construction
- Doors
- Windows
- Replacement
- Doors
- Windows
by Operation
- Manual
- Doors
- Windows
- Automatic
- Doors
- Windows
by Geography
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Poland
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Norway
- Sweden
- Finland
- Denmark
Key Company Profiles
- JELD-WEN
- Inwido
- VKR Group
- Internorm
Other Prominent Vendors
- dormakaba
- ASSA ABLOY
- GEZE
- Gretsch-Unitas
- NorDan
- Arbonia
- Aluplast
- Josko
- Reynaers Aluminum
- Ford Windows
- Indigo Products
- Gealan
- Astraseal
- Neuffer Windows Doors
- Schuco International
- Profine Group
- Masco Corporation
- Veka
- Bertrand
- Gartfen
- Goran
- Kinex
- Karo
- Korzekwa
- Slowinscy
- Weru
- Rawington
- Crystal Windows
