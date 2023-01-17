Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - January 17, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Gena (GENA) on November 14, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the GENA/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.





GENA Listing Banner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/151525_097fa2c974edebf9_001full.jpg

Utilizing the power of blockchain and NFT technology, Gena (GENA) network builds various DApps including the South Korea's first comedy content platform, a real estate trading platform, coffee shop crypto payment system, and more. Its native token GENA has been listed on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on November 14, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Gena

Building the South Korea's first comedy content platform called GAG NFT, Gena ecosystem enables comedians to upload their comedy content as NFTs and protect their copyrights with the original proof of the creation. Offering an NFT marketplace based on blockchain, GAG NFT pursues fair revenue distribution, and ensures that content on the platform cannot be forged or altered. Through GAG NFT, users can easily collect NFTs to own and consume gag content.

In addition to GAG NFT, Gena ecosystem also has Nawall, a blockchain-based NFT real estate platform. It's a stable financial transaction platform that commercializes real estate lease contracts between individuals. Based on blockchain technology, real estate ownership is liquidated and shares are distributed to investors. Private real estate is publicized like a stock, and shares of listed real estate are sold and traded. By owning real estate NFT digital securities, users can earn a portion of rental income like a stock for a certain period of time.

There's also a payment system built for I'm Barista Café that allows users to pay with GENA token offline. The mission of Gena ecosystem is to make new innovations on the existing social system by utilizing blockchain-based GENA token and NFT. With further development in the future, the Gena ecosystem is expected to be extended into more new and exciting areas.

About GENA Token

GENA is the native token of Gena ecosystem, which can be used on GAG NFT platform, Nawall platform, and I'm Barista Café payment system. Based on Klaytn network, GENA has a total supply of 10 billion (i.e. 10,000,000,000) tokens, of which 10% is provided for token sale, 30% will be used for operation and development, 25% is allocated for building the ecosystem, 10% will be used for marketing, 5% is provided for liquidity, and the remaining 20% is reserved.

The GENA token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on November 14, 2022, investors who are interested in the Gena investment can easily buy and sell GENA token on LBank Exchange now.

Learn More about GENA Token:

Official Website: http://genanetwork.com

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 7 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

marketing@lbank.info

business@lbank.info

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/151525