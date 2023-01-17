Anzeige
Dienstag, 17.01.2023
17.01.2023 | 18:02
Executive Business Services , LLC: Pasadena Tournament of Roses 2024 Theme Reveal

Pasadena Tournament of Roses announces 2024 Theme this Thursday, January 19th in-person and virtually for those who can't attend.

PASADENA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2023 / Interested in next year's Pasadena Tournament of Roses? As the year-long celebration begins, everyone is invited to attend the 2024 theme reveal announcement this Thursday.

2024 Theme Reveal
THURSDAY, JANUARY 19, 2023 | 8 p.m.
Tournament House - Front Lawn

For those who are unable to attend in person, the brief announcement will also be live streamed and can be seen by visiting the link below.

https://tournamentofroses.com/2024-tournament-of-roses/

It is going to be a year-long celebration so after the theme announcement, follow along for announcements and updates by scanning the QR code below.

Executive Business Services , LLC, DBA THE NALA, Monday, January 16, 2023, Press release picture

Pasadena Tournament of Roses QR Code

About the Pasadena Tournament of Roses

Each New Year's Day, the entire world turns its attention to Pasadena, home of the Rose Parade® and Rose Bowl Game®. It's a celebration that's more than a century old-a festival of flowers, music and sports unequaled anywhere in the world. For more information, visit https://tournamentofroses.com/2024-tournament-of-roses/.

