Fitch Group, a global leader in financial information services with operations in more than 30 countries, has announced the appointment of Bruce Legorburu as General Counsel. Heather Merrigan replaces Mr Legorburu as Chief Compliance Officer for Fitch Ratings.

As General Counsel, Mr Legorburu is responsible for the worldwide oversight of the legal affairs of Fitch Group and its subsidiaries and affiliates. He has been with Fitch since 2013, serving most recently as Chief Compliance Officer for Fitch Ratings since 2019. Mr Legorburu will be a member of the Fitch Group Executive Committee.

Ms Merrigan joined Fitch's Legal team in New York in 2000 having worked for Duff Phelps in Chicago since 1998. Ms Merrigan has served as Head of Compliance for the Americas since 2019.

Charles D. (Charlie) Brown, who has served as Fitch's General Counsel for nearly 25 years, is retiring from the firm. In addition to serving as General Counsel, Mr Brown was Fitch Ratings' Chief Compliance Officer and Chief Credit Officer at various points during his tenure.

Paul Taylor, Chief Executive Officer, Fitch Group said: "I am very pleased that we had two very strong internal candidates in Bruce and Heather to take on these crucial roles within the firm. I'd also like to thank Charlie for the material contribution he has made to the success of Fitch over the years."

