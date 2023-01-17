London, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 17, 2023) - For the second consecutive year Cannabis Wiki and The Western Fair District have partnered to bring Southwestern Ontario's regulated cannabis industry and community to the Forest City. Organizers are again planning on hundreds of exhibitors and attendees gathering to move the industry and the region's economy forward, while continuing to break the stigma of cannabis.





In Partnership with The Western Fair District, Cannabis Wiki is Thrilled to Bring the Second Annual Cannabis Conference to Southwest Ontario on June 14th & 15th, 2023



"After a higher-than-expected level of success last year we are excited to be back in 2023! From our location partners to our sponsors, exhibitors, speakers and panellists we will once again pack the itinerary with value, diversity and high level business networking. This is an event where the agriculture and cannabis industry connects and deals get made," said Derrick Burney, CEO and founder, Cannabis Wiki.

2022 Conference Highlights

Last year's event featured over 60 expert speakers from Canada and the United States, welcomed dozens of budtenders, retailers, brands, licensed producers and more from Southwestern Ontario, and beyond, and accommodated hundreds of attendees from London and the surrounding area.

Highlights included a fully-attended Women + Cannabis Workshop, a panel on 'Diversity & Inclusion in Cannabis: Removing Barriers' that unabashedly and earnestly explored challenges and solutions, and a networking event hosted by Greenway Greenhouse at the Old Courthouse in downtown London.

What To Expect in 2023

This year's conference will attract a wide range of industry speakers, workshop facilitators, podcasters, journalists, retailers, budtenders, post-secondary cannabis educators, cannabis entrepreneurs, licensed producers, brands, influencers, regulatory leaders and more. Beyond the over-the-top education value from the thematic programming of the conference will be another action-packed exhibitor's hall. Cannabis Wiki & The Western Fair District look to build on last year's success by attracting even more diverse exhibitors representing the local, national and international cannabis industry.

"Without our event partners at Cannabis Wiki, our organization would not have had the same first-year achievement with this new agri-business industry event. We are buoyed by the exhibitor, sponsor, and attendee response thus far for this niche event and are excited about its potential to support and grow this new agri-industry in Canada and beyond," said Reg Ash, CEO, Western Fair Association.

The conference will take place on June 14 and 15, 2023 in London Ontario at the Western Fair District.

Cannabis Wiki is proud to welcome early supporters on board for 2023 including: Count Canna, CannaNavigators, Cannabis Marketspace, Djot, EXKA Inc., Frankie Smoke, Hyde Advisory, Independent Retail Cannabis Collective (IRCC), Merrco, Mientzu, RH Accelerator, Shatterizer, Weedpanion, with many more to come.

For further information about the conference, visit the conference website at www.expo.cannabis.wiki. Sponsorships, exhibitor and speaking opportunities are now available. Contact Cannabis Wiki to confirm your 2023 attendance.

About The CannabisWiki Conference

The second annual CannabisWiki Conference and Expo is hosted by, and presented in partnership with, the Western Fair District, an agricultural society that supports the on-going development of the agricultural industry, and will offer a premier cannabis-related event to Southwestern Ontario, Canada's Eastern Agri-Food hub and innovation centre. The CannabisWiki Conference & Expo is set to forge new relationships and usher in a reinvigorated era for the cannabis & hemp expo space. This is a 19+ event.

About Cannabis Wiki

Cannabis Wiki is the leading media and technology platform purpose-built for the legal cannabis industry in Canada. Driven by an SEO content engine, Cannabis Wiki started in 2018 and is now a leading media and technology provider focused on global cannabis digital marketing and technology with 2M monthly users. Cannabis Wiki was founded and built by a team of passionate cannabis connoisseurs, advocates, technologists and entrepreneurs who recognized the needs of a disconnected new industry, where brands struggle to justify returns on investment, and consumers flounder. Cannabis Wiki is more than just a content production or communications agency, it's a foundation on which they're building the next generation of media and technology tools to support the global cannabis industry in a multi-faceted and targeted manner that hasn't yet been available to the industry. Learn more at www.corporate.cannabis.wiki. Follow cannabis.wiki on Twitter & LinkedIn.

About Western Fair District

The Western Fair Association (WFA) is a multi-faceted, not for profit, Agricultural Society, based in the heart of London, Ontario. It strives to be a leader in the Agricultural industry by supporting the agriculture community with programming and facilities that meet the business needs of the sector. Its latest strategic plan is focused on a re-commitment to agriculture initiatives and includes fostering relationship-building and promotion of local agri-food producers and production.

