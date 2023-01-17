Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 17.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Jetzt Transformation oder doch vorher schon Übernahme? Vom Microcap zum Marktführer…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
17.01.2023 | 19:50
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SSB Bancorp, Inc.: SSB Bancorp, Inc Reports Preliminary Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2023 / SSB Bancorp, Inc (OTC PINK:SSBP - news) (the "Company"), the holding company for SSB Bank (the "Bank"), today announced the Company's unaudited, consolidated results of operations for year ending 2022. This does not replace the quarter end and year-end comparisons.

Total assets increased $16.1 million in the year to $251.1 million at December 31, 2022. The increase in assets was due to an increase in deposits of $21.2 million. Net loans increased $13.5 million or 6.9%.

Net earnings for the year ended December 31, 2022, was $1.289M as compared to $1.106M at year end 2021, an increase of 16.5% or approximately $183,000.00.

A more detailed analysis will be provided in the coming weeks to break down the different business lines and the changes year over year.

Contact information:

Ben Contrucci - bcontrucci@ssbpgh.com
Dan Moon - danmoon@ssbpgh.com
April Miller - amiller@ssbpgh.com
Phone: 412-837-6955

SOURCE: SSB Bancorp, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/735536/SSB-Bancorp-Inc-Reports-Preliminary-Unaudited-Consolidated-Financial-Results

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.