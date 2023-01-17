Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 17, 2023) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today announced market statistics for 2022, which reflect the Exchange's outstanding listings growth and continuing liquidity for issuers and investors.

2022 Operating Statistics

Trading volume of CSE-listed securities totaled 17.3 billion shares;

Trading value of CSE-listed securities was $9.2 billion;

CSE issuers completed 861 financings that raised an aggregate $2.45 billion;

The CSE welcomed listings from 113 new companies, including nine fundamental changes of existing issuers; and

The CSE had 813 listed securities as at December 31, 2022, an increase of 9% compared to 743 as at December 31, 2021.

December 2022 Operating Statistics

Trading volume of CSE-listed securities totaled 1.4 billion shares;

Trading value of CSE-listed securities was $750 million;

CSE issuers completed 119 financings that raised an aggregate $371 million; and

The CSE welcomed listings from three new companies.

"The Canadian Securities Exchange had another highly successful year in 2022, further cementing our position as a leading exchange for securities of entrepreneurial companies," said Richard Carleton, CSE Chief Executive Officer. "Our listings growth remained very strong and included 26 initial public offerings. Our issuers also raised significant capital across a wide variety of industries, with the financing momentum remaining solid throughout the year; In fact, the 119 financings completed in the month of December was the most of any month in 2022. Looking ahead, we have several exciting initiatives planned for 2023, including the anticipated launch of our senior tier, which should bring significant benefits to both issuers and investors."

DealMaker Financing

The Exchange recently participated in an oversubscribed financing round for DealMaker, a rapidly growing provider of capital markets solutions that streamline the capital raising process for both issuers and investors. DealMaker plans to use the funding to fuel product development and R&D. The CSE is pleased to form a deeper partnership with DealMaker and believes that its solutions bring significant value to the capital markets ecosystem, including to its issuers. This latest DealMaker financing round also included an investment from Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

What's On at the CSE

The CSE will be attending the Jamaica Stock Exchange's 17th annual Regional Investments and Capital Markets Conference in Kingston, Jamaica on January 24-26. The event highlights capital market opportunities in Jamaica and across the broader Caribbean region. The CSE has a partnership with the JSE in which the two exchanges co-operate in order to expand opportunities for their respective issuers and investors.

The Exchange is excited to be returning to the annual Vancouver Resource Investment Conference, presented by Cambridge House and taking place on January 29-30 at the Vancouver Convention Centre. The event features more than 300 junior mining companies and presentations from many of the industry's thought leaders. Notable speakers at this year's event include the former premiers Christy Clark of British Columbia and Brad Wall of Saskatchewan. Conference participants are encouraged to visit the CSE at booth #822 in the trade show.

The CSE was pleased to be a lead sponsor of the Empire Club of Canada's Annual Investment Outlook 2023 event on January 12. The panelists included Thomas S. Caldwell, who served as CSE Chairman from 2012 to 2020.

The Exchange attended and spoke at the Lift Cannabis Business Conference in Vancouver on January 12. Anna Serin, the CSE's Director of Listings Development for Western Canada/United States and Vancouver Branch Lead, spoke on a panel focused on financing strategies for the industry. This business conference was part of Lift's larger cannabis conference and trade show, which took place from January 12-14.

Richard Carleton joined a panel of experts on January 12 for a special webinar focused on opportunities and challenges in the 2023 cannabis market. Topics discussed included updates on SAFE banking, risks and opportunities with distressed cannabis assets, migration of Canadian cannabis companies to the United States, and new cannabis markets opening up for investment.

New Listings in December 2022

Umdoni Exploration Inc. (UDI)

Vortex Energy Corp. (VRTX)

Cumberland Resources Nickel Corp. (LAND)

About the Canadian Securities Exchange:

The Canadian Securities Exchange is a rapidly growing stock exchange focused on working with entrepreneurs to access the public capital markets in Canada and internationally. The Exchange's efficient operating model, advanced technology and low fee structure help companies of all sizes minimize their cost of capital and maximize access to liquidity.

The CSE offers investors in Canada and abroad access to a multi-sector collection of growth companies through a liquid, reliable and regulated trading platform. The Exchange is dedicated to entrepreneurship and has established itself as a leading hub for discourse in the entrepreneurial community.

