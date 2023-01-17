Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 17, 2023) - SURENANO SCIENCE LTD. (CSE: SURE) (OTCQB: SURNF) (the "Company" or "SureNano") has received approval from the Depository Trust Company, making its common shares eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through DTC's automated processes. SureNano's common shares are quoted on the OTCQB under the symbol "SURNF."

This electronic method of clearing securities speeds up the receipt of stock and cash, and thus accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers while cutting costs and providing access to a wider network of brokerage firms, enabling the stock to be traded over a wider selection of firms by coming into compliance with their requirements.

"We expect that obtaining DTC eligibility will enhance liquidity, increase trading volume, and present SureNano to an even broader range of investors in the United States," stated Charles MaLette, President and CEO. "Having DTC eligibility makes it significantly easier for U.S.-based investors looking to buy our shares."

DTC is a stock depository that facilitates and simplifies electronic trading of securities in the U.S. DTC, a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corp., is a member of the U.S. Federal Reserve System and a registered clearing agency within the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The OTCQB is a marketplace for entrepreneurial and development-stage U.S. and international companies that are committed to providing a high-quality trading and information experience for their investors. To be eligible, companies must be current in their financial reporting, pass a minimum bid price test, and undergo an annual company verification and management certification process.

About SureNano Science Ltd.:

The business of SureNano Science Ltd. is the sale and distribution of the SureNano surfactant, which is a ready-to-mix food grade compound that provides the base for high performance nano-emulsions to create incredibly homogeneous and stable products while maximizing bioavailability, clarity, and taste. The Company has an exclusive license to distribute the SureNanoTM surfactant within Canada; Oklahoma, USA; and Colorado, USA.

ON BEHALF OF SURENANO SCIENCE LTD.

"Charles MaLette"

CEO, President, Director & Secretary

T: 604-428-5171

E: info@surenano.com

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release includes forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of SureNano. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of SureNano. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "will," "may," "would," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "could" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include that (a) we expect that obtaining DTC eligibility will enhance liquidity in SureNano shares. Although SureNano believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because SureNano can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/151646