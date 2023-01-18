Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - January 18, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has list CoinX (CNX) on January 17, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the CNX/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.





CNX Listing Banner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/151700_bf64c1231419eaa4_001full.jpg

Building the future of blockchain technology, CNX Network offers encrypted, interconnected and uniformly interfaced applications used in daily life to help people out. Its native token CoinX (CNX) has been listed on LBank Exchange at 11:00 UTC on January 17, 2023, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing CNX Network

CNX Network is the first sustainable worldwide blockchain technology network that offers encrypted, interconnected and same interface applications used in daily life, running on its own blockchain and currency. It is committed to becoming one of the most widely used decentralized payment system, providing user friendly applications and a global trading community.

To achieve its vision, CNX Network introduced 3 top pillars: CNX Network Applications, CoinX, and CNX Community. It builds platforms that are connected to the network, providing a range of 7 quintessential apps and the possibility of the network to expand beyond to 100 applications.

With more than 500,000 users at CNX Network, everyone is primed to mining. CoinX Miner App provides the opportunity to mine CNX coins for free, only for a limited amount of time and a limited amount of people. CNX Connect is another application manufactured and developed by CNX Network. As an authenticator app, it enables users to navigate within the network apps, with ease and full security requiring only a one-time log in. There's also WalletX, a secure trading platform that enables buying and selling crypto coins with low transaction and network fees. It's the ultimate non-custodial wallet app allowing users to gain full ownership of their private keys.

In addition to above applications, CNX Network provide other utilities, including NodeX, which will connect user's computer to the CNX Network and support it through validation and relying transactions; VPN, which allows user a safe and quick log in through the network while supporting OpenVPN, IPSec and IKEv2; AdManager, which will allow users to easily run advertisements and publish them on their own sites and/or applications; and MetaMessenger, which allows users to create worldwide groups and chats, join free channels and tailor the subscription of paid channels to their needs. All the data is fully encrypted and safe within the network.

CNX Network has the potential to shift the payment system to a faster, better and more reliable system. The true potential of CNX Network will eventually be realized through its users, they will enable CNX Network to race past all other crypto predecessors, making it one of the most popular and widely used payment systems. Building the future of blockchain technology, CNX Network continues to look for people and companies interested in helping to expand the CNX Utility Network.

About CNX Token

CoinX (CNX) is the native token of CNX Network. Based on BEP-20, CNX originally had a total supply of 12.1 billion tokens, which has been reduced to 1.21 billion (i.e., 1,210,000,000) tokens through a massive burning to create more value for the token. The tokens will be burned gradually over the course of months/years.

As for the token allocation, 7.7% of the total supply is provided for pre-sale, 7.4% is provided for airdrops events, 8.3% is provided for CEX listings, 10.3% is provided for CNX-Miner community, 28.2% is allocated to backers, 16.9% is provided for staking rewards, 10% will be used for development, and the remaining 11.2% is allocated to the core team.

The CNX token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 11:00 UTC on January 17, 2023, investors who are interested in the CNX Network investment can easily buy and sell CNX token on LBank Exchange now. The listing of CNX token on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.

Learn More about CNX Token:

Official Website: https://cnxnetwork.org

Telegram: https://t.me/chatcoinx

Twitter: https://twitter.com/coinxofficial_

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/coinxminer

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 7 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

marketing@lbank.info

business@lbank.info

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/151700