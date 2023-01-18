TJS Cognition, the company of Tony Jeton Selimi, announces the launch of the life and business coach's new book, "A Path to Excellence: The Blueprint to Achieving Your Greatest Potential".

London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - January 18, 2023) - TJS Cognition's release of Tony J. Selimi's latest book, A Path to Excellence, coincides with the start of 2023, a time when many people make resolutions for the new year. The world-renowned coach, speaker, and bestselling author shares eight principles for setting inspiring goals, creating a growth mindset and realizing one's full potential in all aspects of life.

The new self-mastery book is intended for a wide audience, from entrepreneurs and corporate executives to parents and educators. Tony Selimi, who dedicated 30 years of his life to studies of psychology, human performance, and emotional intelligence, believes that with the right mindset and strategies, any person is capable of achieving the highest levels of personal and professional excellence.

"Who you are at any moment in time is the result of the choices that you have made," says Selimi. "The moment you understand you are the creator of your destiny and embrace it and believe it - your growth, fulfillment and success are assured."

Combining scientific and spiritual principles, Tony Selimi introduces the Octagon of Excellence, his proprietary method for overcoming perceived limits, building resilience, and developing a vision to achieve success and live purposefully. Readers will learn to stay focused and grow as they move through the inevitable challenges of the eight transitional phases of life.

According to Selimi, self-exploration is the starting point for any transformation. He encourages the readers to use his methods to assess their inner and outer realities, in order to discover what personal excellence means for them and what they are capable of. The principles and strategies from the life coach's new book can be applied for pursuing goals in different areas of life, whether the individual wants a happy and healthy relationship, financial freedom, or a rewarding career.

A Path to Excellence also features practical exercises and inspiring success stories from Tony Selimi's clients who have used his principles of excellence to create breakthroughs and positive transformations in their lives.

A representative for the life coach said, "Thoroughly researched with authentic advice and ground-breaking strategies, this illuminating blueprint for self-mastery invites you on a journey to realize your full potential, clarify your vision, and dare to achieve your dreams. It guides you through creating a clear pathway to the future where something incredible happens now."

