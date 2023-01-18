Baker Steel Resources Trust (BSRT) posted an NAV total return of -16.3% in FY22, which was mostly a result of the de-rating of recently floated holdings Tungsten West and First Tin and the impact of Western sanctions against Russia on Polar Acquisition (PAL) and Azarga Metals. However, BSRT also agreed to sell its equity stake in its largest holdings (Bilboes Gold, completed in January 2023) and saw progress across several projects. BSRT's maturing portfolio offers the prospect of attractive income from royalty payments (on production launch of Futura, PAL and Bilboes Gold) and dividends (from Caledonia Mining Corporation, CMCL, and later potentially also Cemos).

