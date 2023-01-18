FARFETCH, the leading global platform for the luxury fashion industry, today announces changes to its leadership team.

Elizabeth von der Goltz has joined the FARFETCH Executive team, taking on the roles of Chief Fashion and Merchandising Officer and CEO of Browns. Sindhura Sarikonda will also join the company this month as President, Americas. Stephanie Simon is also joining the business to head up Community and Web3 efforts for the FARFETCH Group as Vice President Community and Web3.

Elizabeth brings an invaluable background and experience in luxury, having led the buying and merchandising functions for Bergdorf Goodman, Yoox Net-a-Porter Group and, more recently, Matches Fashion.

Sindhura is a seasoned executive and entrepreneur with a wealth of experience in the technology and e-commerce sectors, having served as a General Manager for Walmart U.S. E-commerce, Head of Beauty for Jet.com, and most recently, Global Head of In-Store at Klarna.

Stephanie has had an incredible career building brands and communities at the intersection of innovation and culture. Most recently, she was on the founding team at Clubhouse and led growth as Head of Community. Stephanie joined FARFETCH this month.

Separately, Chief Brand Officer, Holli Rogers, and Chief Growth Officer, Martin Avetisyan, will be leaving the company to pursue other opportunities.

José Neves, Founder, Chairman and CEO, FARFETCH, said:

"I am delighted to welcome Elizabeth, Sindhura and Stephanie to FARFETCH. Our 2023 plan is very much focused on continuing to advance our platform vision whilst delivering growth, profitability and free cash flow. These hires will help us achieve that. Elizabeth will play an integral role in curating and securing incredible merchandise to ensure FARFETCH customers continue to have access to unrivalled supply. And Sindhura's leadership will position us to provide a differentiated shopping experience to luxury customers in the Americas, including our largest market, the United States. Finally, Stephanie brings her incredible experience on how fashion can engage in Web3 and all the opportunities still to explore in this space."

"On behalf of everyone at FARFETCH, I would also like to pay a warm tribute to both Holli and Martin for the contributions they have made to FARFETCH's growth over the years. I am very grateful for their leadership and expertise, and wish them all the best in their future endeavours."

