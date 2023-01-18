Anzeige
Mittwoch, 18.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Cybeats erobert die Automobilbranche in Detroit?!
WKN: A3D12F ISIN: US0395872098 Ticker-Symbol: 53H0 
Tradegate
18.01.23
14:35 Uhr
2,360 Euro
-3,290
-58,23 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ARCIMOTO INC Chart 1 Jahr
ARCIMOTO INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,1202,26014:47
Firmen im Artikel
ARCIMOTO
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ARCIMOTO INC2,360-58,23 %
AVENUE THERAPEUTICS INC2,080+14,29 %
CELYAD ONCOLOGY SA1,950+25,81 %
CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT INC5,350+2,88 %
PAXMEDICA INC2,9300,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.