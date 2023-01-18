Winning Brands Corp.: Retailers Benefit with High Tech Displays from Strategic Alliance of INEO Solutions and GestureTek

Winning Brands GestureTek Division and INEO Solutions Inc. partner to expand reach and contribute more interactive experiences to retail settings.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2023 / Winning Brands Corporation (OTC PINK:WNBD) GestureTek Division www.GestureTek.com announces a strategic alliance with INEO Solutions Inc. ("INEO"), a subsidiary of INEO Tech Corp. (TSXV:INEO)(OTCQB:INEOF).

INEO operates the rapidly growing and respected INEO Media Network, a digital advertising and analytics solution for retailers. INEO's patented technology integrates and monetizes digital screens with theft detection sensor gates at the entrance of retail stores. GestureTek's patented technology lets consumers control or be engaged by digital displays in retail stores via touchless hand and body movements by the consumer. Experts have found that GestureTek installations have a positive consumer impact that is beneficial to retailers. This includes more time spent by consumers in the store, better consumer recall of brands, greater sense of fun, and more. The strategic alliance of INEO and GestureTek coordinates sales initiatives by the two organizations to ensure that both companies' customers become aware of the solutions that are offered by the other, and that the tech products are available from either. The strategic alliance is expected to increase sales for the alliance partners because their products ultimately increase revenue that retailers derive from consumers.

Top management in the two organizations knew immediately they were a good fit for each other. Kyle Hall, CEO of INEO comments; "INEO is making great progress in monetizing the systems it is deploying in retail stores and working with Gesturetek gives INEO additional capabilities to derive more revenue. INEO's core focus is the front entrance of the store, using the INEO Welcoming System's digital displays to support loss prevention drive brand advertising. GestureTek's focus is to bring consumers into engagement with displays through touchless hand and body movements within the store. Our expertise complements each other to create benefits for the retailer and store consumers. This alliance is going to be a productive initiative."

GestureTek leaders responded by adding that the marketplace for this cooperation is vast. "GestureTek has international experience across a range of diverse industries" says GestureTek President, Erol Vekil, while GestureTek CEO and Co-Founder, Vincent J. Vincent adds "Relationships are as important as the technology. You can have the coolest tech, but teamwork is needed to build it, introduce it, install it and train everyone involved. INEO understands that perfectly. We operate to the same business culture, and will respect our customers with the same intensity. It's a huge market waiting for us to add tremendous value. It's great".

ABOUT WINNING BRANDS GESTURETEK

Winning Brands' GestureTek Division is the inventor and early developer of an increasingly hot tech segment that aims to control digital displays and devices through touchless hand and body movements. GestureTek's patented technology has been at the leading edge of innovation in touchless immersive gesture control of a wide array of visual display systems, across diverse industries. The GestureTek brand is well known and respected in this market, and enjoys a large commercial customer base worldwide. A brief overview of GestureTek's award-winning history in medical and other sectors can be seen in its websites or found in any internet search with the search term "GestureTek".

Company websites include: www.GestureTek.com and www.GestureTekHealth.com. Abundant video resources are also available at https://vimeo.com/search?q=GestureTek.

Photo Caption:

The spirit of innovation amongst the strategic allies, GestureTek and INEO Solutions, is being harnessed in 2023 to deliver new benefits for the retailers that the partners serve.

ABOUT INEO Tech Corp. (TSXV:INEO)(OTCQB:INEOF)

INEO Tech Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiary, INEO Solutions Inc., operates the INEO Media Network, a digital advertising and analytics solution for retailers. INEO's patented technology integrates and monetizes digital screens with theft detection sensor gates at the entrance of retail stores. The Company's cloud-based platform uses IoT (Internet of Things) and AI (Artificial Intelligence) technology to deliver customized digital advertising to each retail location based on the demographic mix, such as age and gender, of customer traffic at each location. The Company also deploys the INEO Welcoming Network technology through a SaaS-based solution to larger retail chains. INEO is headquartered in Surrey, Canada and publicly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the symbol "INEO" and on the OTCQB-Venture Market under the symbol "INEOF".

For more information please visit:

Website: www.ineosolutionsinc.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ineosolutions

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ineosolutionsinc

Instagram: www.instagram.com/ineosolutionsinc

Twitter: www.twitter.com/INEOsolutions

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Winning Brands Administration Eric Lehner, CEO

+1 705-737-4062 ext. 8, eric@winningbrands.ca

GestureTek Business Enquiries Vincent J. Vincent, CEO

+1 416-340-9290, vincent@gesturetek.com

INEO Business Enquiries, Kyle Hall, CEO

+1 833 244-1895, khall@ineosolutionsinc.com

Safe Harbor: Statements contained in this news release, other than those identifying historical facts, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Safe Harbor provisions as contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relating to the Company's future expectations, including but not limited to revenues and earnings, technology efficacy, strategies and plans, are subject to safe harbors protection. Actual Company results and performance may be materially different from any future results, performance, strategies, plans, or achievements that may be expressed or implied by any such forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Winning Brands Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/735590/Retailers-Benefit-with-High-Tech-Displays-from-Strategic-Alliance-of-INEO-Solutions-and-GestureTek