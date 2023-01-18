Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.: Galaxy Next Generation Adds Electronic Design Company to Growing Roster of Resellers

Expected to Increase Sales Penetraion in Minnesota and Surrounding Upper Midwest

TOCCOA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2023 / Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCQB:GAXY) ("Galaxy" or the "Company), a provider of interactive learning technology solutions and school communication platforms, is pleased to announce it has partnered with Electronic Design Company to expand its sales in Minnesota and the surrounding upper midwest states.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, Electronic Design Company has a strong background in integrating intercom type solutions and will be incorporating the G2 Link classroom audio solution as well as G2 Communicator and G2 Secure into their portfolio.

Gary LeCroy, Galaxy's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are always seeking to expand our sales channels and representation to bring our products and solutions to additional territories. The upper midwest, specifically Minnesota, is an area we have not focused on. We look forward to working with Electronic Design Company, being incorporated into their portfolio offerings and expanding our sales in Minnesota and its surrounding states."

About Electronic Design Company

Founded in 1955, Electronic Design Company (EDC) has a long and distinguished history in the upper Midwest as one of the original sound and communications contractors in the Minneapolis/St. Paul metropolitan area. EDC has become one of the region's leading integrators, providing exceptional design, installation, training, documentation, and service on an immense variety of high-quality audio, video and critical communications projects over the years. With a wide range of products as well as the technical and design expertise of the EDC staff, Electronic Design Company can tailor not only the functionality of a system to a specific application, but also the look and configuration of the system itself to meet every individual situation. EDC's audio, video and critical communications systems are found in airports, performance/conference venues, sports facilities, manufacturing facilities, power plants, schools, houses of worship, and healthcare facilities across the country. The experienced sales, engineers, technicians and administrative staff at Electronic Design Company are ready to work with you to identify and provide solutions engineered to meet all of your communications needs through every phase of your system's life cycle.

For additional information on Electronic Design Company, please visit: https://edcsolutions.com.

About Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.

Galaxy Next Generation (OTCQB:GAXY) is a provider of interactive learning technology solutions that allows the presenter and participant to engage in a fully collaborative instructional environment. Galaxy's products include Galaxy's own private-label interactive touch screen panel as well as numerous other national and international branded peripheral and communication devices. Galaxy's distribution channel consists of 22+ resellers across the U.S. who primarily sell the Company's products within the commercial and educational market. Galaxy does not control where resellers focus their resell efforts, although generally, the K-12 education market is the largest customer base for Galaxy products - comprising nearly 90% of Galaxy's sales.

For additional information, please visit our website at: www.galaxynext.us

