Unified Office to Exhibit at Future of Work Expo Florida 2023

NASHUA, NH / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2023 / Unified Office, Inc., a leading managed services provider offering highly reliable, cloud-based, business communications services, IoT services, and business analytics, announced today that it will be showcasing its newly patented concierge portal services at The Future of Work Expo being held February 14-17, 2023 at the Broward County Convention Center, Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Meet us at The Future of Work Expo at booth 153 to learn more about how Unified Office goes to work for the future of your business.

The Future of Work expo explores how artificial intelligence and machine learning can improve business applications, communications, collaboration, contact center and customer service, and marketing and sales experiences and initiatives. At The Future of Work, we'll discuss how AI can enhance the business knowledge worker experience, and help marketing and sales teams be more efficient and effective. The event includes a robust exhibit floor, industry perspectives, case studies, unique panels and presentations, special events, networking opportunities and much more.

"Our first two patents were for our highly reliable, secure, High Quality, Reliable ProtocolTM (HQRP) transmission network platform, the foundation of Unified Office's Total Connect Now? managed services platform," said Ray Pasquale, Founder & CEO of Unified Office. "Our third patent was for our Visual Performance Suite, which provides advanced business analytics for a real-time view of changes in operational performance levels and other actionable intelligence. We look forward to unveiling our newly patented concierge service offering at ITExpo. Together they underscore the powerhouse of innovation that Unified Office is. We always look forward to ITExpo and the great exposure that we get from this show."

Unified Office will be speaking at FOW 14 - Managing the Hybrid Workforce: The Factors that Really Matter. This session will reveal the latest findings that detail key factors that will strengthen and motivate workforces and drive sustained business success. A panel of experts will provide commentary on these critical success factors and their value to today's business leaders.

About Unified Office

Unified Office is a leading managed communications technology company, constantly innovating to help you stay ahead in a rapidly changing world. Unified Office's unique, Voice Over IP business communications service is built on their patented Highest Quality Routing ProtocolTM (HQRPTM) transmission network, which ensures that you will never miss a call, all while experiencing exceptional call quality and no downtime.

All Unified Office offerings benefit from its real-time business analytics and alerting so you can see how your business is performing and make changes in real-time from the customer portal on any device, anywhere, at any time. Unified Office's patented platform and all of its offerings, including its industrial-grade IoT and AI-based sentiment analysis services, go to work for Small and Medium Sized Businesses, so they can concentrate on running their business, providing exemplary customer service, driving more revenue, and increasing employee and operational effectiveness. For more information, visit www.unifiedoffice.com

