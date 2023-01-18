Bulletin from MAG Interactive's Annual General Meeting

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, 18 January 2023, MAG Interactive AB (publ) held its Annual General Meeting with Jonas Eriksson as chairman. The Annual General Meeting resolved upon, inter alia, the following:

Adoption of balance sheets and income statements

The Annual General Meeting adopted the parent company's income statement and balance sheet, as well as the consolidated income statement and the consolidated balance sheet for the financial year 2021/2022.

Allocation of profit or loss

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, that no dividend is paid and that the loss for the year is carried forward.

Board of Directors

The Annual General Meeting resolved to discharge the board members and the CEO from liability for the financial year 2021/2022.

The Annual General Meeting resolved that the number of board members shall be six and re-elected the board members Daniel Hasselberg, Taina Malén, Asbjørn Søndergaard and Jonas Eriksson. Britt Boeskov and Åsa Linder were elected as new board members.

The board members Teemu Huuhtanen and Andras Vajlok had informed the nomination committee that they were not available for re-election.

The Annual General Meeting re-elected Jonas Eriksson as chairman of the Board of Directors.

Fees to the Board of Directors

The Annual General Meeting resolved that a fee amounting to SEK 450,000 shall be paid to the chairman of the Board of Directors and that a fee amounting to SEK 220,000 shall be paid to each of the other board members not employed by the company.

Auditor

The Annual General Meeting resolved that the registered auditing firm PricewaterhouseCoopers AB shall be re-elected as the company's auditor for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting.

Authority for the Board of Directors to issue new shares

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to grant the Board of Directors the authority, on one or more occasions for the period until the next Annual General Meeting, to issue new shares, either applying or disapplying the shareholders' pre-emption rights. The number of shares issued by virtue of the authority may not exceed an increase of ten (10) percent of the share capital based on the total share capital of the company on the date of the Annual General Meeting 2023. If the Board of Directors resolves to issue new shares disapplying the shareholders' pre-emption rights, the reason for this must be to implement an acquisition agreement or, alternatively, to procure capital for such acquisition.

Adoption of a long-term share savings program and resolution regarding an issue of warrants and transfer of shares and/or warrants

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to implement a long-term share savings program for employees of MAG interactive. Participation in the program requires that the participant makes an investment in the company's shares or allocate already held shares to the program. For each share invested or allocated to the program, the participant may receive two additional shares ("share rights") free of charge in MAG Interactive after a performance period of three years, whereof one is conditional upon retained employment and one is conditional upon retained employment and the fulfilment of a performance criteria concerning the company's annual revenue growth during the program.

In order to enable the company's delivery of shares under the share savings program the Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to issue not more than 130,000 warrants to a wholly owned subsidiary of MAG Interactive, and to approve that the subsidiary transfers shares and/or warrants to the participants of the share savings program in connection with exercise of the share rights.

Adoption of amended articles of association

The annual general meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, on the adoption of updated articles of association, wherein a new provision on the collection of powers of attorneys and postal voting is inserted.

The Board of Directors

MAG Interactive AB (publ)

For additional information, please contact:

Daniel Hasselberg / CEO / +46 (0)8 644 35 40 / daniel@maginteractive.se

Magnus Wiklander / CFO / +46 (0)8 644 35 40 / magnus.wiklander@maginteractive.se

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bulletin-from-mag-interactives-annual-general-meeting-301724786.html