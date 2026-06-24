MAG Interactive AB: MAG Interactive AB (publ) publishes Interim Report September - May 2025/2026

MAG Interactive generated 65 MSEK in net sales, an increase of 4% compared to Q3 last year. Crozzle's positive impact supported a 24% year-on-year increase in ARPDAU.

Summary of the period March - May 2026:

The Group's net sales in USD for the quarter were 6,988 KUSD (6,436 KUSD), an increase of 9%

The Group's net sales for the quarter were 65,302 KSEK (62,968 KSEK), an increase of 4%

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was 13,401 KSEK (12,442 KSEK), an increase of 958 KSEK

The Group's game contribution for the quarter was 38,705 KSEK (40,554 KSEK), a decrease of 5%

Average revenue per daily active user (ARPDAU) for the quarter was 8.8 US cents (7.1 US cents), an increase of 24%

Earnings per share during the quarter were -0.06 SEK/share (-0.13 SEK/share)

Adjusted earnings per share during the quarter were -0.06 SEK/share (-0.13 SEK/share)

The cost of user acquisition for the quarter was 18,071 KSEK (12,728 KSEK)

Comment from the CEO in summary

"During the quarter we accelerated investments in user acquisition (UA), launched major product updates in both Wordzee and QuizDuel, and prepared Crozzle for full migration to the latest version of our tech platform.

"Our revenues in Q3 came in slightly higher (+4%) than in the same quarter last year, despite continued currency headwinds from a weaker USD. Measured in USD, our growth is stronger (+9%), reflecting continued improvements in the underlying business.

"We invested 18 MSEK in UA, driving revenue growth while, as expected, impacting the EBITDA margin negatively in the short term. Our goal is to increase UA investments to a higher volume; however as always, investments are guided by our prediction models and long-term profitability targets. We will continue to take advantage of opportunities for growth while maintaining the disciplined approach that has been one of MAG's strengths throughout our history.

"As we expected in the last quarter, Crozzle returned to growth during Q3. We continue to see strong engagement and monetization metrics in the game, further validating that crosswords represent an attractive growth segment within the word games category. While fluctuations in growth rates should be expected as we balance product improvements and user acquisition investments, we are confident of the long-term potential of Crozzle.

"Both QuizDuel and Wordzee showed a healthy engagement in the quarter, and they continue to be our two biggest revenue generators. While not reaching the same record levels as last period, QuizDuel still had an exceptionally good quarter in terms of revenues.

"The most important development at MAG is not any individual feature or game launch. It is the increasing leverage we are seeing from our tech platform. During June, Crozzle will be fully migrated to the latest version of our platform. This means the game can benefit from functionality already developed for other products.

"This is exactly why we have invested heavily in our platform. Once a given feature is developed, it can be increasingly reused across multiple games, improving both speed and capital efficiency. As more games move onto the platform, the value of every investment grows.

"Artificial intelligence continues to create opportunities across virtually every part of our business. We are finding new ways to improve both speed and quality in product development, live operations, content creation and game testing. Tasks that previously required significant effort can now often be completed faster and at a higher level of quality.

"The combination of stronger platform leverage, faster product development, improving user acquisition opportunities and an increasing pace of innovation gives us confidence in our ability to create sustainable long-term growth.

"I would like to thank our shareholders for their continued support and everyone at MAG for their hard work, creativity and dedication to building great entertainment for our players," says Daniel Hasselberg, CEO of MAG Interactive.

Summary of the period September 2025 - May 2026 (9 months):

The Group's Net sales in USD for the period were 21,563 KUSD (19,091 KUSD), an increase of 13%

The Group's Net sales for the period were 200,322 KSEK (198,998 KSEK), an increase of 1%

Adjusted EBITDA for the period was 43,944 KSEK (48,816 KSEK), a decrease of 4,871 KSEK

The Group's game contribution for the period was 121,742 KSEK (132,086 KSEK), a decrease of 8%

Average revenue per daily active user (ARPDAU) for the period was 9.0 US cents (6.8 US cents), an increase of 31%

Earnings per share during the period were -0.07 SEK/share (-0.05 SEK/share)

Adjusted earnings per share during the period were -0.07 SEK/share (0.09 SEK/share)

The cost of user acquisition for the period was 51,438 KSEK (37,866 KSEK)

Presentation & Report

On June 24, 2026 at 10:00 CEST, CEO Daniel Hasselberg and CFO Magnus Wiklander will present the Interim Report live on Twitch. The presentation is held in English. Link to the Twitch feed www.twitch.com/maginteractive

Daniel Hasselberg will also take questions on the social media platforms X and Bluesky during the course of the day, write on X to @d_hasselberg or @maginteractive, or to @mag-official on Bluesky. For more information and to read the full report please visit https://www.maginteractive.com/investors/investor-relations/reports/

For additional information, please contact:

Daniel Hasselberg / CEO / +46 (0)8 644 35 40 / daniel@maginteractive.se

Magnus Wiklander / CFO / +46 (0)8 644 35 40 / magnus.wiklander@maginteractive.se

This information is information that MAG Interactive is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-06-24 08:00 CEST.

About MAG Interactive

MAG Interactive is a leading mobile game developer focused on casual social games. With passionate, creative teams and a data-driven business model, MAG delivers world-class gaming experiences to millions of players worldwide. MAG specializes in word games and trivia, with a portfolio of titles including QuizDuel, Crozzle, Wordzee, Word Bubbles, Word Mansion, Tile Mansion, Ruzzle, Word Domination and WordBrain, that have been downloaded over 350 million times. MAG has studios in Stockholm and Brighton and was listed in 2017 on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market with the ticker MAGI. FNCA Sweden AB is appointed Certified Advisor to MAG Interactive. For more information visit www.maginteractive.com