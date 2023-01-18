EQS-News: Swedish Electromagnet Invest AB (Publ) / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Swedish Electromagnet Invest AB (Publ): SEM initiates a written procedure



SEM initiates a written procedure to request a one-month extension of the maturity date of its bonds Swedish Electromagnet Invest AB (publ) (the "Company" or "SEM") announces that the Company today has initiated a written procedure (the "Written Procedure") among the holders of its outstanding bond loan 2018/2023 with ISIN SE0011167600 (the "Bonds") to request the holders' consent to extend the maturity of the Bonds with one month. The Company has together with certain major holders of the Bonds (representing 50.6 per cent. of the adjusted nominal amount of the Bonds), as announced by SEM in a press release dated 11 November 2022, for some time discussed a solution and the negotiations have been carried out in an amicable manner. The purpose of the extension request is therefore to provide additional time for the parties to finalise the negotiations. SEM has today instructed Nordic Trustee & Agency AB (publ) (the "Agent"), in its capacity of agent under the Bonds, to send a notice of Written Procedure including voting instructions to the direct registered owners and registered authorised nominees of the Bonds in the Company's debt ledger held with Euroclear Sweden as per 17 January 2023. The notice of Written Procedure is available on the Company's website and the Agent's website. The outcome of the Written Procedure will be announced by way of press release in connection with the termination of the Written Procedure. The voting record date is 23 January 2023 and the last day for voting in the Written Procedure is 30 January 2023. For questions regarding the proposal in the Written Procedure, please contact Pareto Securities AB, acting as advisor to the Company in connection with this Written Procedure with the following contact information: Att. Jonas Hellberg, +46 8 402 5110, email: Jonas.Hellberg@paretosec.com. For questions to the Agent regarding the administration of the Written Procedure, please contact the Agent at voting.sweden@nordictrustee.com or +46 8 783 79 00. For further information, please contact the Company: Halvar Jonzon, Chairman of the board

halvar.jonzon@telia.com

+46 70 663 65 67 Christina Hallin, CEO

christina.hallin@sem.se

This information is information that the Company is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 18 January 2023, at 14:00 CET.

