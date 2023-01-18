Lynkwell Announces Completion of an Equity Investment Round from Warren Equity Partners to Accelerate its Record Growth

The funding will facilitate the accelerated deployment of Lynkwell's dynamic grid solutions, infrastructure investments, and network developer systems for the next generation of charging infrastructure.

SCHENECTADY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2023 / Lynkwell announces the completion of its first institutional equity investment from affiliates of Warren Equity Partners Management, LLC ("WEP"). The partnership will continue to solidify Lynkwell's impact and role as a change-maker in the electric vehicle (EV) charging industry and its associated infrastructure.

Lynkwell has deployed thousands of EV charging stations and infrastructure for government and commercial customers with public, private and fleet applications since 2016. Over that time Lynkwell has aggregated hardware, software, and service professionals from across the industry to create a robust offering for any size and type of deployment. In utilizing Lynkwell's suite of resources, customers are able to operate and monitor their chargers from a custom management system that boasts near 100% network uptime and hosts some of the highest-performing applications on the market. The resulting platform provides a single point of contact for accessing end-to-end full-scope services and connecting its partners and customers to the best solutions in the industry.

The capital raised will be deployed in infrastructure investments across North America, continued onboarding and integration of technology and service partners, and domestic supply chain investments to ensure client access to materials and U.S.-made equipment for project development, as well as continued expansion of their industry-leading team. Overall, this funding will enable Lynkwell to continue to scale operations and expand support services for existing and new charging network developers across the sector.

"We believe that the Lynkwell team has built a differentiated, best-in-class portfolio of solutions for the hyper-growth EV charging space," said Mark Bilali of Warren Equity Partners. "We're extremely excited to partner with them in this next phase of development as they continue to expand in the market."

"The Warren team recognized that we have tapped into a fundamental need in the industry - the need for a more unified ecosystem enabling seamless deployment and interoperability," said Schuyler Poukish, Lynkwell CEO & Co-Founder. "Their track record of investing in the infrastructure services space will be invaluable to our next chapter."

With the market for electric vehicles more than doubling since 2020, the EV charging industry must also expand to meet its needs. WEP's investment in the future of EV charging through Lynkwell will support the growth of this mobility revolution. For more information about how you can access Lynkwell's full suite of offerings, visit us at https://www.lynkwell.com/.

About Lynkwell

Lynkwell is an innovative energy technology company with a mission to transform how the world connects clean, renewable, and sustainable energy solutions with the evolving electric infrastructure. The company provides comprehensive and coordinated products and services for the design, planning, funding, financing, installation, and management of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and provides a white-label offering allowing businesses to create custom-branded EV charging experiences. Since 2016, Lynkwell has facilitated the deployment of thousands of charging stations for public, private, and fleet applications collaborated m on the development and integration of hundreds of equipment and software solutions and has secured tens of millions of dollars of incentives, grants, and funding awards for its customers. Partners can access one of the largest and most robust catalogs of hardware solutions and software functionality for EV charging infrastructure via the Lynkwell platform. Learn about the next generation of EV charging networks with Lynkwell at https://www.lynkwell.com/.

About WEP

WEP is a private equity firm based in Jacksonville, FL that invests in middle market companies operating primarily in North America. The firm invests in established companies where additional capital and operating resources can accelerate growth, targeting companies in the infrastructure, utilities, industrial, and business services sectors. WEP invests in the form of buyouts, growth equity, and recapitalizations. For more information, please visit http://www.warrenequity.com.

