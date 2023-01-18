Adolore Biotherapeutics, Inc.: Adolore Biotherapeutics to Present at the Virtual Investor 2023 Companies to Watch Event

Live video webcast presentation on Thursday, January 19th at 10:00 AM ET

DELRAY BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2023 / Adolore Biotherapeutics, Inc. ("Adolore" or the "Company") a biotechnology company focused on developing breakthrough opioid-free pain relieving (analgesic) treatments for pain, today announced that Roelof Rongen, CEO of Adolore, will present at the Virtual Investor 2023 Companies to Watch Event on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at 10:00 AM ET.

A live video webcast presentation will be accessible on the Company's website, adolore.com. A webcast replay will be available two hours following the live presentation and will be accessible for 90 days.

About Adolore Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Adolore Biotherapeutics, Inc., is a biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapies for the treatment of chronic pain and other pain and nervous system conditions or disorders. Our best-in-class lead programs are long-acting locally acting gene-therapies that are opioid-free Disease Modifying Anti-Pain therapies (DMAPs) for the treatment of a variety of chronic pain indications.

The Company's two current CA8* gene therapy programs are in preclinical development for treatment of patients suffering from erythromelalgia, a life-long heritable chronic pain condition representing an orphan drug disease with no approved therapy, and chronic osteoarthritis knee pain, affecting a large number of patients that is often treated with opioids due to the lack of alternatives, thus contributing to the ongoing opioid crisis.

For more information, visit adolore.com.

Forward Looking Statements

To the extent this announcement contains information and statements that are not historical, they are considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "project," "will," "should," "may," "plan," "intend," "assume" and other expressions which predict or indicate future events and trends and which do not relate to historical matters. You should not rely on forward-looking statements, because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond the control of the Company. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those associated with drug development. These risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from the anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact

JTC Team, LLC

Jenene Thomas

833-475-8247

adolore@jtcir.com

SOURCE: Adolore Biotherapeutics, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/735636/Adolore-Biotherapeutics-to-Present-at-the-Virtual-Investor-2023-Companies-to-Watch-Event