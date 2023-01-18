DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Significant Positive Shift in the Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma Market with 5.7% CAGR During the Study Period (2019-2032) Expected by Analysts at DelveInsight

The dynamics of the malignant pleural mesothelioma market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the increasing awareness and expected increase in investment in the R&D activities. Companies like AstraZeneca (Imfinzi), Hoffmann-La Roche (Tecentriq (Atezolizumab) Plus Avastin (Bevacizumab), Sellas Life Sciences Group (GALINPEPIMUT-S), PharmaMar (Lurbinectedin, and Trabectedin), and several others are investigating their candidates for malignant pleural mesothelioma treatment.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, malignant pleural mesothelioma emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].





Key Takeaways from the Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the malignant pleural mesothelioma market size in the 7MM was approximately USD 280 million in 2021.

in 2021. According to the assessment done by DelveInsight, the estimated total malignant pleural mesothelioma incident cases in the 7MM were approximately 10.8K in 2021.

in 2021. Globally, leading malignant pleural mesothelioma companies such as Amphera BV, Polaris Pharmaceuticals, Sellas Life Sciences Group, Momotaro-Gene, PharmaMar, AstraZeneca, Targovax, TCR2 Therapeutics, Hoffmann-La Roche, Novartis, MolMed, Ys Therapeutics, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., NovoCure Ltd, AGC Biologics S.p.A, Aduro Biotech, Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novotech ( Australia ) Pty Limited, Kyorin Pharmaceuticals, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and others are developing novel malignant pleural mesothelioma drugs that can be available in the malignant pleural mesothelioma market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel malignant pleural mesothelioma drugs that can be available in the malignant pleural mesothelioma market in the coming years. The promising malignant pleural mesothelioma therapies in the pipeline include MesoPher, Pegargiminase, Galinpepimut-S (Vaccine), MTG201 + nivolumab, ZEPZELCA (lurbinectedin), IMFINZI, ONCOS-102, TC-210, TECENTRIQ Plus AVASTIN , and others.

and others. In December 2022 , efficacy and safety data from the phase II/III DENIM trial in Mesothelioma were released by Amphera.

, efficacy and safety data from the phase II/III DENIM trial in Mesothelioma were released by Amphera. In September 2022 , Pegargiminase received Fast track status from the US FDA for Mesothelioma.

received Fast track status from the US FDA for Mesothelioma. In June 2022 , Momotaro-Gene announced that it completed the enrolment in its phase II trial for Mesothelioma (Combination therapy, Late-stage disease, Metastatic disease, Second-line therapy or greater) in the USA (Intratumoural).

announced that it completed the enrolment in its phase II trial for Mesothelioma (Combination therapy, Late-stage disease, Metastatic disease, Second-line therapy or greater) in the (Intratumoural). In 2015, the US FDA granted Orphan Drug Designation for MTG-201 for the treatment of malignant mesothelioma.

Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma Overview

Mesothelioma is a rare, aggressive form of malignant tumor that develops in the lining of the lungs, abdomen, or heart after inhaling asbestos fibers. Pleural mesothelioma is a cancer of the pleura, which is the mesothelium that surrounds the lungs. It is the most common type of mesothelioma, accounting for most diagnosed cases. Because men are more likely to be exposed to asbestos, they are more likely to develop mesothelioma.

Asbestos exposure is the leading cause of pleural mesothelioma. Asbestos is a mineral group that occurs naturally as bundles of tiny fibers. These fibers can be found in soil and rocks all over the world. Malignant pleural mesothelioma symptoms include chest pain, bloody coughing, difficulty swallowing, dry cough, fluid in the lungs, dyspnea, fever, weight loss, and fatigue. Pleural mesothelioma is frequently diagnosed through a series of tests, including one or more imaging scans, such as an X-ray or CT scan, performed first to identify tumors or metastasis (spreading of disease).

Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma Epidemiology Segmentation

DelveInsight estimates that there were approximately 10.8Kincident cases of malignant pleural mesothelioma in the 7MM in 2021.

In the EU5 countries, the highest number of incident cases of MPM was found in the United Kingdom in 2021, followed by Germany and Italy, respectively.

The malignant pleural mesothelioma market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019-2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Incident Cases of Mesothelioma

Total Incident Cases of MPM

Total Type-specific Cases of MPM

Total Incident Cases of MPM Segmented by Age and Gender

Total Incident Cases of MPM by Stages

Total Treated Cases of MPM

Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma Treatment Market

The malignant pleural mesothelioma treatment aims to prolong life, manage symptoms, alleviate pain, and kill cancer cells. When treating malignant pleural mesothelioma, doctors will use a combination of different treatment options to remove as much of cancer as possible. Malignant pleural mesothelioma treatment options currently include chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery. Multimodal therapy refers to the use of multiple approaches by specialists. MPM patients who are diagnosed early benefit the most from surgery. Currently, two main procedures for MPM management are used: pleurectomy and decortication (P/D) and extrapleural pneumonectomy (EPP).

Chemotherapy is the most commonly used malignant pleural mesothelioma treatment. Patients with unresectable cancer are frequently treated with palliative systemic chemotherapy. Alimta (pemetrexed) and cisplatin are the most effective combination of mesothelioma drugs. The first drug regimen, nivolumab and ipilimumab, were approved by the US FDA in 2020 for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma. The EMA also approved nivolumab in combination with ipilimumab for the first-line treatment of adult patients with inoperable malignant pleural mesothelioma. Later, in August 2021, the UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) approved the combination.

Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

MesoPher: Amphera BV

Pegargiminase: Polaris Pharmaceuticals

Galinpepimut-S (Vaccine): Sellas Life Sciences Group

MTG201 + nivolumab: Momotaro-Gene

ZEPZELCA (lurbinectedin): PharmaMar

IMFINZI: AstraZeneca

ONCOS-102: Targovax

TC-210: TCR2 Therapeutics

TECENTRIQ Plus AVASTIN: Hoffmann-La Roche

Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the malignant pleural mesothelioma market are anticipated to change in the future due to the increasing awareness and expected increase in investment in the R&D activities by the leading pharma companies. In addition, the malignant pleural mesothelioma clinical pipeline is robust, with several therapies in development across a wide range of drug classes/technologies, including monoclonal antibodies, gene therapy, vaccines, and small molecules.

Moreover, advances have been made in recent years, such as a better understanding of molecular pathogenesis and the immunological tumor microenvironment. Furthermore, clinical studies investigating systemic therapies for MPM continue to grow. These trials are primarily concerned with immunotherapy, either alone or in combination with other immunotherapies and non-immunotherapies. Thus, significant progress has been made in terms of therapies, pathophysiology, and diagnosis, all of which are expected to contribute to the upcoming malignant pleural mesothelioma market. Furthermore, the frontline setting is still relatively untapped (only a few approved therapies) and can provide lucrative opportunities for several companies to explore the malignant pleural mesothelioma market.

However, early detection of MPM is difficult due to the lack of specific symptoms and long latency period (i.e., 20 to 50 years), making current screening approaches ineffective in diagnosing patients at early disease stages, with the majority of patients diagnosed in later or advanced stages.

Moreover, the current gold standard of treatment, Alimta, is set to lose malignant pleural mesothelioma market exclusivity in the United States this year, which will significantly impact the sales value of Alimta as well as other emerging drugs in combination with pemetrexed. Thus, these factors will likely to impede the growth of the malignant pleural mesothelioma market.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019-2032 Coverage 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Base Year 2019 Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma Market CAGR 5.7 % Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma Market Size in 2021 USD 280 Million Key Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma Companies Amphera BV, Polaris Pharmaceuticals, Sellas Life Sciences Group, Momotaro-Gene, PharmaMar, AstraZeneca, Targovax, TCR2 Therapeutics, Hoffmann-La Roche, Novartis, MolMed, Ys Therapeutics, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., NovoCure Ltd, AGC Biologics S.p.A, Aduro Biotech, Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novotech (Australia) Pty Limited, Kyorin Pharmaceuticals, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and others Key Pipeline Malignant Pleural MesotheliomaTherapies MesoPher, Pegargiminase, Galinpepimut-S (Vaccine), MTG201 + nivolumab, ZEPZELCA (lurbinectedin), IMFINZI, ONCOS-102, TC-210, TECENTRIQ Plus AVASTIN, and others

Scope of the Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma current marketed and emerging therapies

Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma current marketed and emerging therapies Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma Market Dynamics: Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma market drivers and barriers

Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma market drivers and barriers Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

