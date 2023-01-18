Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - January 18, 2023) - UAE-based IT services, consulting, and blockchain technology firm, Spider Digital, announces the launch of its data monitoring platform Sasha for government institutions in multiple Asian regions. The platform provides stakeholders, including government institutions, with a monitoring tool in order to ensure data security and privacy. The platform also equips institutions to foresee any potential threats and attacks on sensitive data and effectively prevent fake news and misinformation from causing social unrest and law and order issues.

With the advent of mobile devices and innovations in communication technology, the overdependence on voice communication has become negligible. As a result, a significant part of day-to-day communication has become data-centric as opposed to voice and text-based modes prevalent earlier. However, the internet and the consequent interconnectedness of devices pose a substantial threat to the privacy and security of data shared through those devices. In addition, the provision of being anonymous in cyberspace exacerbates the threat to the authenticity and reliability of information spread across. This makes the chances of misinformation and fake news campaigns causing social unrest high.

"We are exchanging a lot of data through our devices connected to the internet. Our phones have become the latest target for hackers. The hackers target both individuals and organizations. Since individuals carry critical and important data on their mobile phones including banking and other financial apps, they are particularly vulnerable to data theft. Therefore, our platform gives government institutions a monitoring tool to see whether these kinds of attacks are impending and whether any information has been compromised without the knowledge of the user," said Kazi Kabir.

One of the aims of the platform, according to the company, is to equip authorities to monitor social media platforms in order to prevent misinformation campaigns and fake news. Since fake news has been strategically used to manipulate public opinion and trigger social unrest, the tool assists law enforcement institutions to become alert. "The platform gives responsible legal law enforcement institutions the capability to lawfully monitor all of this, and take measures, if required, like find out the origin of this fake news and which devices are used to spread them," Kazi Kabir added.

