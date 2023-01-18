Gabi's: Raleigh Companies Unite to Support Special Abilities Employment

The Loading Dock's inaugural Doing Others Good Gala exceeds fundraising goal for local nonprofit raising over $40,000

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2023 / The season of giving was in full swing on Dec.15 at the Loading Dock, where Gabi's - Powered by Special Abilities was honored with a silent auction, live jazz and a roaring celebration of philanthropy with Raleigh-based businesses. The first annual Doing Others Good Gala raised money for the local, women-led nonprofit to support its focus to empower the special abilities community to help them find their place in the world.

Photo Courtesy of The Loading Dock

The Loading Dock , a Triangle-based coworking and cowarehousing community, embraced its mantra to "Do well. Do good. Better Together" by gathering its member base of socially conscious businesses to benefit a fellow neighbor at their Dock 1053 campus. Gabi's is headquartered at the cowarehousing space, where their passionate employees support companies with fulfillment and distribution services.

A vote among the Loading Dock's 800 members selected Gabi's as the recipient of gala proceeds. The fundraising goal of $15,000 was set, accounting for overhead costs of the formal event. Local vendors donated florals and catering in support, and the generosity of platinum sponsor Lewis Bell underwrote all event expenses, directing over $40,000 in donations toward Gabi's in full.

More than double the initial goal, these proceeds will allow Gabi's to raise their wages and employ more individuals who are often underestimated. The organization was founded by Mary Angelini and her daughter Gabi, who was repeatedly turned away when trying to seek employment after high school.

"We created Gabi's not only to serve a need in the special abilities community but also to provide an opportunity for someone to feel fulfilled and excited to come to work every day," says Mary. "The generosity of our neighbors at the Loading Dock will allow us to grow our team and continue to provide employment opportunities to those who are so often overlooked."

The demand for a growing workforce means there is ample opportunity to expand the PALS side of the nonprofit. Gabi's hopes to add more clients to its portfolio throughout Raleigh and beyond for off and on-site packaging, assembling, labeling, and shipping services.

About Gabi's:

Founded by Gabi and Mary Angelini, Gabi's is a nonprofit based in Raleigh, North Carolina, with a mission to empower a marginalized community with job opportunities that are not limited but highlighted by their special abilities. Gabi's employs over 40 individuals who help with packaging, assembling, labeling and shipping for various companies - including Peter Millar, Endure Beauty, Furbish, Murphy's Naturals, Nice Cannabis and Wild Organic - as part of Gabi's PALS . The other entity of the organization, Gabi's Grounds , sells locally-sourced coffee and merchandise. Stay up to date with Gabi's newsletter to learn how to support their mission.

