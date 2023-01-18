DJ Lyxor Smart Overnight Return - UCITS ETF C-USD: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Smart Overnight Return - UCITS ETF C-USD (SMTC LN) Lyxor Smart Overnight Return - UCITS ETF C-USD: Net Asset Value(s) 18-Jan-2023 / 16:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Smart Overnight Return - UCITS ETF C-USD

DEALING DATE: 18-Jan-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 1103.8417

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 216834

CODE: SMTC LN

ISIN: LU1248511575

