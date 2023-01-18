Atglen, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - January 18, 2023) - The Real Asset Investor, a Pennsylvania-based investment firm, unveiled its unique approach to creating tax-efficient investments. The organization's goal is to provide accredited investors with the resources they need to invest in assets in a tax-efficient manner.

The Real Asset Investor, led by business owner and entrepreneur Dave Zook, is dedicated to providing investors with a tailored, tax-efficient approach to investing. Their approach focuses primarily on acquiring assets that offer opportunities for equity growth, provide tax benefits, and diversify their investor's holdings.

"We prioritize our investors' needs and goals and strive to provide them with personalized solutions to their financial challenges. By placing a strong emphasis on the people and teams behind the assets and investment opportunities, we aim to create a lasting, positive impact for our investors," Zook mentioned.

The company's approach centers around investing in various asset classes with a leading focus on investing in ATMs, an asset class that has allowed them to accumulate one of the largest ATM portfolios in the country.

"Our company has always been focused on optimizing business operations and investments in order to take advantage of tax laws and live tax efficiently. As a business owner myself, I have experienced the challenges that our investors face when leading multiple businesses, which motivated our company's focus on tax-efficient investing," says Zook.

The company's approach consists of raising capital from accredited investors to finance the acquisition of Real Assets like ATM's, Self-storage, Carwashes, and Energy related projects, providing investors with alternative investment options outside of conventional financial markets.

In addition to offering diversified investment opportunities across various asset classes, the company also places a strong emphasis on educating investors on best practices for maintaining tax efficiency within their investment portfolios.

"Today we work with a lot of high-net-worth investors. We help them navigate through large liquidity events and leverage our team's expertise to bring them tax efficiency," Zook states.

About The Real Asset Investor

The Real Asset Investor is a company that specializes in investment opportunities across various asset classes. Led by experienced entrepreneur and real estate investor Dave Zook, the company has been partnering with experienced operators to acquire assets for its clients, with a focus on equity growth, tax benefits, and diversification. The company's holdings include self-storage facilities, carwashes, ESG-certified natural gas wells, and one of the largest ATM portfolios in the country. The Real Asset Investor has a current network of more than 1,800 investors and the organization prides itself on upholding values such as integrity, transparency, and education.

