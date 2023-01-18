Regulatory News:
In accordance with Article 14 of the Belgian Transparency law of 2 May 2007, Azelis Group NV (Brussels:AZE) announces that it has received the following transparency notification on January 16, 2023:
- Transparency notification from Schroders plc
1. Summary of the notification
Schroders plc reported in a notification dated January 13, 2023 that on January, 12, 2023, following a disposal of voting securities, its shareholding decreased and crossed downwards the lowest threshold of 3.00% in Azelis Group NV.
On January 12, 2023, Schroders plc (taking into account the holding of its affiliates) owned 6,999,186 shares with voting rights, representing 2.99% of the total number of shares issued by the company (233,846,153), versus 3.08 (7,197,939 shares) in the previous notification dated March 11, 2022.
2. Content of the notification
Reason for the notification
Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights and downward crossing of the lowest threshold.
Notification by
A parent undertaking or a controlling person
Persons subject to the notification requirement
Name
Address (for legal entities)
Schroders plc
1 London Wall Place, London, EC2Y 5AU
Date on which the threshold is crossed
12 January 2023
Threshold that is crossed (in %)
3%
Denominator
233,846,153
Notified details
A) Voting rights
Previous
After the transaction
# of voting
# of voting rights
% of voting rights
Holders of voting rights
Linked to
Not linked to the
Linked to
Not linked to the
Schroders plc
0
0
0.00%
Schroder Investment Management Limited
7,155,891
6,950,416
2.97%
Schroder Co. Limited
1,375
1,375
0.00%
Schroders (C.I.) Limited
2,599
2,599
0.00%
Schroder Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited
31,161
37,883
0.02%
Schroder Wealth Management (US) Limited
6,913
6,913
0.00%
Subtotal
7,197,939
6,999,186
2.99%
TOTAL
6,999,186
0
2.99%
0.00%
B) Equivalent financial instruments
After the transaction
Holders of equivalent
Type of financial
Expiration date
Exercise period or date
# of voting rights
% of voting
Settlement
Schroder Investment Management Limited
CFD
9,635
0.00%
cash
TOTAL
9,635
0.00%
TOTAL (A B)
# of voting rights
% of voting rights
CALCULATE
7,008,821
3.00%
Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held, if applicable
Schroders plc (please note Schroders PLC is not a controlled entity)
Additional information
Please note that the holding (Total A&B) calculated in the form is 2,99%, and the 3,00% displayed is due to rounding.
3. Further information
The full transparency notification as well as this press release can be consulted on the Azelis Group NV's website.
About Azelis
Azelis is a leading global innovation service provider in the specialty chemical and food ingredients industry present in 57 countries across the globe with +3,000 employees. Our knowledgeable teams of industry, market and technical experts are each dedicated to a specific market within Life Sciences and Industrial Chemicals. We offer a lateral value chain of complementary products to more than 51,000 customers, supported by ~2,300 principal relationships, creating a turnover of €2.8 billion in 2021. Azelis Group NV is listed on Euronext Brussels under ticker AZE.
Across our extensive network of more than 60 application laboratories, our award-winning staff help develop formulations and provide technical guidance throughout the customers' product development process. We combine a global market reach with a local footprint to offer a reliable, integrated and unique digital service to local customers and attractive business opportunities to principals. EcoVadis Platinum rated, Azelis is a leader in sustainability. We believe in building and nurturing solid, honest and transparent relationships with our people and partners.
Impact through ideas. Innovation through formulation.
www.azelis.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230118005437/en/
Contacts:
For more information, please contact:
Azelis
investor-relations@azelis.com