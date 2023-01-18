Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 14 of the Belgian Transparency law of 2 May 2007, Azelis Group NV (Brussels:AZE) announces that it has received the following transparency notification on January 16, 2023:

Transparency notification from Schroders plc

1. Summary of the notification

Schroders plc reported in a notification dated January 13, 2023 that on January, 12, 2023, following a disposal of voting securities, its shareholding decreased and crossed downwards the lowest threshold of 3.00% in Azelis Group NV.

On January 12, 2023, Schroders plc (taking into account the holding of its affiliates) owned 6,999,186 shares with voting rights, representing 2.99% of the total number of shares issued by the company (233,846,153), versus 3.08 (7,197,939 shares) in the previous notification dated March 11, 2022.

2. Content of the notification

Reason for the notification

Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights and downward crossing of the lowest threshold.

Notification by

A parent undertaking or a controlling person

Persons subject to the notification requirement

Name Address (for legal entities) Schroders plc 1 London Wall Place, London, EC2Y 5AU

Date on which the threshold is crossed

12 January 2023

Threshold that is crossed (in %)

3%

Denominator

233,846,153

Notified details

A) Voting rights Previous

notification After the transaction # of voting

rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to

securities Not linked to the

securities Linked to

securities Not linked to the

securities Schroders plc 0 0 0.00% Schroder Investment Management Limited 7,155,891 6,950,416 2.97% Schroder Co. Limited 1,375 1,375 0.00% Schroders (C.I.) Limited 2,599 2,599 0.00% Schroder Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited 31,161 37,883 0.02% Schroder Wealth Management (US) Limited 6,913 6,913 0.00% Subtotal 7,197,939 6,999,186 2.99% TOTAL 6,999,186 0 2.99% 0.00%

B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent

financial instruments Type of financial

instrument Expiration date Exercise period or date # of voting rights

that may be acquired

if the instrument

is exercised % of voting

rights Settlement Schroder Investment Management Limited CFD 9,635 0.00% cash TOTAL 9,635 0.00%

TOTAL (A B) # of voting rights % of voting rights CALCULATE 7,008,821 3.00%

Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held, if applicable

Schroders plc (please note Schroders PLC is not a controlled entity)

Schroder Administration Limited

Schroder International Holdings Limited

Schroder Investment Management Limited



Schroders plc

Schroder Administration Limited

Schroder Wealth Holdings Limited

Schroder Co. Limited



Schroders plc

Schroder Administration Limited

Schroder Wealth Holdings Limited

Schroders (C.I.) Limited



Schroders plc

Schroder Administration Limited

Schroder Wealth Holdings Limited

Schroder Wealth Management (US) Limited



Schroders plc

Schroder Administration Limited

Schroder International Holdings Limited

Schroder Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited

Additional information

Please note that the holding (Total A&B) calculated in the form is 2,99%, and the 3,00% displayed is due to rounding.

3. Further information

The full transparency notification as well as this press release can be consulted on the Azelis Group NV's website.

