Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 18.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Cybeats erobert die Automobilbranche in Detroit?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CVG0 ISIN: FR0014004QZ9 Ticker-Symbol: JPZ0 
Frankfurt
18.01.23
09:09 Uhr
0,000 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DOLFINES SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DOLFINES SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0080,00818:35
Actusnews Wire
18.01.2023 | 18:23
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DOLFINES: Operations on capital

Montigny Le Bretonneux, January 18, 2023

OPERATIONS ON CAPITAL

DOLFINES, an independent specialist in engineering and services for the renewable and conventional energy industry, today announces:

  • The official termination of the 2022 Convertible Bonds program with BSA,
  • The completion on January 13, 2023 of a capital increase of €187,920 through the issuance of 18,792,000 new shares at a price of 1 cent per share, bringing the total number of outstanding shares to €283,848,262 and the share capital to €2,838,482.62.

This capital increase relates to the set-off of existing receivables with a historical service provider of DOLFINES who has preferred settlement in shares rather than cash.

About Dolfines: www.dolfines.com

Founded in 2000, DOLFINES is an independent specialist in engineering and services in the renewable and conventional energy industry. Faced with the challenges of decarbonizing the energy sector and capitalizing on its strong expertise, DOLFINES wants to play a key role in this energy transition by designing and providing innovative services and solutions for the exploitation of renewable energy sources onshore and offshore, above and below sea level. Respecting the highest standards of quality and safety, DOLFINES is labelled an innovative company certified ISO 9001 for its technical assistance, auditing, inspection and engineering activities.

Euronext Growth TM

DOLFINES is listed on Euronext GrowthTM - Code ISIN: FR0014004QZ9 - Mnémo: ALDOL DOLFINES is éligible to PEA-PME

Contacts :

DOLFINES: Delphine Bardelet Guejo, CFO - delphine.bardelet@dolfines.com

COMALTO: Jean-François Carminati, Shareholders Relations - + 33 (0) 6 63 87 57 60 - jfcarminati@comalto.com

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: l2lvZZecaWnGyWtyYpVlbmmUbGuVx2WVaJOdmGGdZpyXbm5ilmmSb5bGZnBplW5m
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-78090-dolfines_pr_operations-on-capital.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
DOLFINES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2023 Actusnews Wire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.