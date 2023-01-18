The "Sewage Treatment Facilities Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global Sewage Treatment Facilities market.

This report focuses on Sewage Treatment Facilities market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the Sewage Treatment Facilities market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the market's response to the challenge of the global pandemic.

The global sewage treatment facilities market is expected to grow from $165.28 billion in 2021 to $180.89 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. The sewage treatment facilities market is expected to grow to $221.62 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%.

Major players in the sewage treatment facilities market include Suez Environnement SA, Buckman Laboratories International Inc, Hitachi, ecoprog GmbH, and Emerson.

The sewage treatment facilities market consists of sales of sewage treatment services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to operate sewer systems or sewage treatment facilities that collect, treat, and dispose of waste the sewage treatment facilities refer to an arrangement of devices and structures for the treatment of wastewater, industrial wastes, and sludge. They are used as waste treatment plants.

The various treatment systems include centralized and decentralized, which are used in various applications such as industrial and municipal.

The Asia Pacific was the largest region in the sewage treatment facilities market. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The growth in the sewage treatment facilities market is due to the increased pressure from governments on companies, and increasing investments in the market.

Micro-pollutants that are challenging the treatment capability of conventional wastewater treatment plants are being treated with advanced technologies. Micro-pollutants are contaminants originating from pharmaceutical residues, household chemicals, personal care products, and pesticides. Technologies such as moving bed biofilm reactors (MBBR), ozone-based advanced oxidation, adsorption, and powdered activated carbon (PAC) are being used to remove micro-pollutants from wastewater. For instance, in Germany, advanced technologies such as GE's membrane bioreactor and powdered activated carbon technology are proving to be a cost-effective way of removing micro-pollutants from wastewater.

The countries covered in the sewage treatment facilities market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, USA.

