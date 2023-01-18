Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 18.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Cybeats erobert die Automobilbranche in Detroit?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 904533 ISIN: US74834L1008 Ticker-Symbol: QDI 
Tradegate
18.01.23
15:26 Uhr
135,92 Euro
-0,80
-0,59 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
135,78135,9020:07
135,78135,9020:07
ACCESSWIRE
18.01.2023 | 19:26
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Quest Diagnostics: Making Health Equity a Priority for the Most Vulnerable Among Us: A Message From Quest for Health Equity's Ruth Clements

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2023 / Quest Diagnostics

By Ruth Clements, Vice President/General Manager, Infectious Diseases and Immunology and Quest for Health Equity

As we surpass the 1-year anniversary of Q4HE, I'm proud to share the work we've accomplished to help address and reduce the health equity gap. In collaboration with a growing number of partners, we're addressing disparities that historically have made it difficult for underserved communities to access the care and resources they need to experience better health outcomes.

And while we've made progress, I'm keenly aware, as are many of you, of the work that lies ahead. To make meaningful changes, we need to address the health inequities that act as barriers to care for underserved communities. To accomplish this, we will continue to support and expand efforts with local and national partners focused on health equity while increasing access to affordable diagnostic testing and education to help patients take control of their health.

I've seen firsthand how those hardest hit by COVID-19-low-income communities and communities of color in particular-have come to rely on Quest for access to testing and information that can help reduce the spread of the virus among the most vulnerable. In my work with Q4HE, I've seen how Quest is helping those impacted by healthcare disparities through approaches that will create positive outcomes over the long term. Through these efforts-and by working closely with our growing network of partners-I'm convinced that we can help address the root causes of health inequities to create better outcomes for all.

I am proud to be a part of Q4HE and to work for a company that is taking meaningful and lasting steps to close these gaps and provide everyone with the chance to achieve the healthy life they deserve.

Read More

Quest Diagnostics , Wednesday, January 18, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Quest Diagnostics on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Quest Diagnostics
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/quest-diagnostics
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Quest Diagnostics

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/735744/Making-Health-Equity-a-Priority-for-the-Most-Vulnerable-Among-Us-A-Message-From-Quest-for-Health-Equitys-Ruth-Clements

QUEST DIAGNOSTICS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.