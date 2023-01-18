Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 18, 2023) - Centaurus Energy Inc. (TSXV: CTA) (OTC Pink: CTARD) ("Centaurus" or the "Company") announces that it has changed its auditor to Gallo LLP ("Gallo") effective immediately.

Crowe MacKay LLP, Centaurus' former auditor, resigned on December 19, 2022. The resignation of Crowe MacKay, did not occur because of any reportable disagreement or unresolved issue involving the Company, or any consultation with the successor auditor and was considered, approved and recommended by the Corporation's board of directors. The decision to appoint Gallo as successor auditor was also considered, approved and recommended by the Company's board of directors and will be put before shareholders for approval at the next annual general meeting of the shareholders of the Corporation.

In the opinion of the Corporation, there have been no: (i) reservations in the auditor's reports on any of the Corporation's financial statements relating to the "relevant period" as that term is defined in Section 4.11 of NI 51-102; nor (ii) any "reportable events" as that term is defined in Section 4.11 of NI 51-102.

About Centaurus Energy

Centaurus is an independent upstream oil and gas company with both conventional and unconventional oil and gas operations in Argentina. The Company's shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol CTA and on the OTC Pink Market under the symbol CTARD.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

David Tawil, Chief Executive Officer

email: info@ctaurus.com

phone: (646) 479-9387

