Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - January 18, 2023) - FullChinese App ("FullChinese" or the "Company"), the Chinese language learning app that combines advanced learning features (personal dictionaries, sounds, videos, in-app translation, customizable and curated content) into one highly optimized app, is pleased to announce its growing expansion by the inclusion of a worldwide team of linguists, language educators (native speakers), and engineers.

The linguists will plan and organize Chinese language programs for students. To make learning Chinese easy and fun for students, they will further develop educational materials for students, as well as advanced and standardized testing materials in learning Chinese. They will also be responsible for training new teachers of the Chinese language.

Emmanuel Roche, CEO and founder of FullChinese App, said, "Our primary aim is to make Chinese language less tedious for learners, and we are proud to include these amazing teams in our company. I am pleased with the progress they are making to ensure the app runs smoothly and students are actively engaged to learn Chinese in a fun way. With the growing number of students, we plan to add more to our team to serve them better."

Emmanuel Roche founded the FullChinese App 12 years ago in Boston, United States. The App has a singular vision: making high proficiency in Chinese a real possibility for a much larger pool of language learners.

FullChinese App shortens learning time and reaches fluency in weeks rather than years. It is a combination of an integrated learning tool, including serving as an academic learning tool used in top universities in the United States like MIT, Tufts, and Wellesley. It centralizes all critical language learning features into a single highly-optimized app.

