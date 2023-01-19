David Quintieri's Decade-Long Study Revolutionizes Investment Strategy

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 18, 2023) - David Quintieri, financial expert and founder of The Money GPS, a YouTube channel and website dedicated to financial education, has announced the release of his investment strategy, the "Money Mirror Method." This approach helps investors make informed decisions by comparing current liquidity in the financial system to the stock market index, providing a forecast of market movements.

Quintieri's approach also emphasizes the importance of income generation and self-sufficiency, known as the Pillars of Prosperity, as a way to prepare for inflation and achieve financial stability. Through his YouTube channel and two books on financial education, Quintieri has helped thousands of people understand and navigate the complex world of investing. The Money GPS is known for its ability to explain financial concepts in layman's terms, with fast-paced, detail-packed videos designed to help viewers understand what's important in the financial markets at any given time, without any bias.

Quintieri said, "I'm excited to share my knowledge and experience with investors through The Money GPS. I believe the 'Money Mirror Method' can help people approach investing in a new way. My goal is to demystify the financial markets and empower people with knowledge to achieve their financial goals." Follow David Quintieri on Twitter at @themoneygps and subscribe to The Money GPS on YouTube to learn more about the "Money Mirror Method" and the Pillars of Prosperity.

