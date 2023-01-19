Leading supply chain visibility company FourKites today announcesit has strengthened its executive team with the appointment of a Chief Strategy Officer and a Vice President of Global Customer Success. FourKites' leadership position, rapid growth and momentum in the supply chain visibility market continue to make it a destination for top talent in the industry.

Fabrizio (Fab) Brasca has been promoted to FourKites Chief Strategy Officer. Brasca joined FourKites last year as EVP, Industry and Market Strategy. As Chief Strategy Officer, he will continue to lead the company's Industry teams and take on expanded responsibilities including the strategy for FourKites' Global Alliances division and leadership of the customer value engineering and pre-sales functions.

Additionally, Rebecca Nerad joined FourKites as Vice President of Global Customer Success. Nerad has over 20 years of experience in the supply chain industry, holding customer success roles for companies such as i2 Technologies, JDA Software and Bristlecone. Most recently, she served as Vice President of Customer Success at e2open, maximising solution adoption, expansion and retention. Nerad and her team will remain focused on building strong relationships and driving value with customers as FourKites expands.

"Fab has played a pivotal role in establishing FourKites' industry team and building a vertical go-to-market strategy. His industry knowledge and partnership with customers will serve him well as he helps FourKites develop and execute its strategy more broadly," says FourKites founder and CEO Mathew Elenjickal. "And Rebecca is a remarkable talent and a great fit for our culture, where we pride ourselves on true partnership with our customers. I look forward to working with both of them, as we continue toward our goal of helping customers achieve 100% visibility everywhere."

FourKites continues to attract top-level talent from the industry as it gains recognition as a great place to work and a pioneering innovator in the real-time visibility market. This month, FourKites was named to Built In's list of Best Places to Work in Chicago for the third consecutive year, and it has been named a Great Place to Work in India by the Great Places Institute for five consecutive years. The company has been recognised for its ability to solve the complex pain points of enterprise customers, having been named a Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Real-time Transportation Visibility Platforms for its ability to execute, and with the highest completeness of vision. FourKites also scored the highest for Fortune 500 businesses with complex needs, according to Gartner's Critical Capabilities for Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platforms report. Other accolades include Inc. Magazine's Best in Business list in the Logistics Transportation category, AI Trailblazer by Everest Group, the 2022 Top Food Chain Technology providers, Top Green Provider, and BlueYonder's GTM Partner of the Year in 2022.

