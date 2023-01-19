

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Specialty industrial machinery business Melrose Industries PLC (MRO.L) on Thursday said that the unaudited anticipated combined adjusted result for the year ended 31 December 2022 of DemergerCo - automotive, powder metallurgy and hydrogen businesses, identified for a demerger - was ahead of expectations.



On a constant currency basis, the DemergerCo businesses recorded a 6% year-on-year rise in revenue to 5.2 billion pounds and a 21% increase in operating profit to between 320 and 330 million pounds. The results are attributed to better operational performance that successfully offset the full inflation headwinds in 2022 and achieving the planned benefits on restructuring projects.



Melrose, which plans to spin off the automotive division and smaller powder metallurgy businesses from its aerospace arm also said it expects to seek shareholder approval for the demerger at the end of March 2023 and to completing the demerger shortly thereafter.



The company added that its Aerospace division traded in line with expectations in 2022 and is experiencing continued strong momentum into 2023.



Shares of Melrose Industries closed Wednesday's trading at 149.65 pence, down 0.55 pence or 0.37 percent from the previous close.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MELROSE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de