HYDROGEN REFUELING SOLUTIONS (HRS): PHYNIX and HRS sign a framework agreement for the deployment of european hydrogen mobility projects - Order of 8 green hydrogen refueling stations including 5 of 1 ton/day

PHYNIX AND HRS SIGN A FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT

FOR THE DEPLOYMENT OF EUROPEAN HYDROGEN MOBILITY PROJECTS

ORDER OF EIGHT GREEN HYDROGEN REFUELING STATIONS

INCLUDING 5 OF 1 TON/DAY

Grenoble, January 19, 2023 - HRS, a European designer and manufacturer of hydrogen refueling stations, has signed a framework agreement with pHYnix, an independent European producer of green hydrogen and related services, materialized by a first order for 8 HRS stations, 5 of which have a capacity of 1 ton/day and 3 have a capacity of 200 kg/day. This agreement represents a minimum turnover of more than 18 M€ for HRS.

pHYnix implements European projects for the production and distribution of green hydrogen in the mobility and industrial heat sectors. To this end, pHYnix develops, builds and operates hydrogen power plants and manages the development of the associated infrastructure.

Under this agreement, which binds the partners until 2037, HRS becomes one of the main suppliers of hydrogen refueling stations for the projects developed by pHYnix. In addition, pHYnix has committed to place a part of its future orders with HRS, beyond the first 8 orders included in the agreement.

The pHYnix project pipeline is 1.7GW, and includes different modalities, from generation to mobility, in Portugal, Spain and France. The first order of 3 200 kg/day stations will go to the first projects set up by pHYnix. The second order of the other 5 1 ton/day stations will be served before June 2024 in the framework of the following projects.

Jean-Pierre RICHE, Founder and President of pHYnix declared: "we are very pleased with this partnership with HRS, one of the leading players in the hydrogen station market. This agreement demonstrates the acceleration of our development and symbolizes our desire to remain at the forefront of the transition to renewable hydrogen in Europe. pHYnix accompanies its customers throughout the value chain, from the production of renewable hydrogen to applications for the adoption of the hydrogen vehicle, by promoting the development of regional ecosystems for carbon-free mobility. "

Hassen Rachedi, Founder and CEO of HRS added: "HRS is proud to support pHYnix in the deployment of ambitious and concrete European green hydrogen projects. The decarbonization of transport, through hydrogen mobility, requires the rapid implementation of a commercial-scale infrastructure network ranging from hydrogen production to distribution. pHYnix is today one of the most dynamic players in this field, which makes it a natural partner for HRS. Our ability to rapidly deploy large capacity stations, of 1 ton/day and more, will allow us to support the rapid expansion of pHYnix's green hydrogen production capacities."

ABOUT pHYnix

pHYnix is an independent European company dedicated to the production, transformation, and marketing of renewable hydrogen production facilities. With teams in France, Spain, and Portugal, pHYnix is a subsidiary of EverWatt, an integrated player specializing in energy planning and regional decarbonization. EverWatt's majority shareholder is Transition Evergreen, the first listed investment fund in France dedicated to the ecological transition and carbon footprint reduction.

pHYnix has the first commercial-sized (10MW) green hydrogen production plant, Vitale, which is under construction. Located in Alcazar de San Juan (Ciudad Real, Spain), Vitale will produce 1,450 tonnes of renewable hydrogen per year from 1Q2024 for the mobility, logistics, long-distance passenger transport, urban and intercity transport sectors in the Community of Madrid, as well as grid injection.

pHYnix contributes to the energy independence of regions and countries and the energy transition of its customers by reducing their carbon footprint, implementing a competitive transition, and supplying renewable hydrogen.

ABOUT HRS

Founded in 2004, Hydrogen-Refueling-Solutions (HRS), formerly TSM, is pioneer in hydrogen mobility. European designer and manufacturer of hydrogen refueling stations, for over ten years, the Company has been committed to reducing transport emissions.

Thanks to its unique experience and know-how, HRS has developed a complete range of hydrogen refueling stations for all types of fuel cell vehicles that is perfectly suited to the needs of a fast-growing European market. At its Champ-sur-Drac site, HRS has mass production capacities that enable it to assemble up to 60 units per year in record time, in as little as 8 weeks.

The Company posted 2021/2022 revenue of €17.0 million. As of June 30, 2022, the company had 78 employees. (ISIN code: FR0014001PM5 - ticker symbol: ALHRS).

CONTACTS

Relations investisseurs

ACTUS finance & communication

Grégoire SAINT-MARC

hrs@actus.fr

00 33 1 53 67 36 94 Financial press relations

ACTUS finance & communication

Anne Catherine BONJOUR

hrs-presse@actus.fr

00 33 1 53 67 36 93 Corporate press relations

ACTUS finance & communication

Déborah Schwartz

hrs-presse@actus.fr

00 33 1 53 67 36 35

Press relations pHYnix

Pía SERRA

piaserra@phynix-energy.eu

Tél: +34 616 93 32 83

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

xplrZsmYammVmp1xl5qammVla2aVx2SXl2WcxWZxaZuWcJ9lxmqVbMmaZnBplmZo

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-78112-01_19-phynix-uk.pdf