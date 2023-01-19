Widespread use of the cloud and rising interest in industry-specific services help make Switzerland an attractive market for global giants, ISG Provider Lens report says

A growing number of enterprises in Switzerland are moving their IT workloads to hyperscalers' public cloud infrastructures as they recognize the value of the cloud for achieving their business goals, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens Public Cloud Solutions and Services report for Switzerland finds that all but 5 percent of companies in Switzerland have used some cloud services. Unregulated industries are the leading adopters of hyperscaler public cloud infrastructure, ISG says.

"The COVID-19 pandemic made organizations everywhere recognize the importance of a strong, flexible IT infrastructure," said Uwe Ladwig, managing director, ISG Switzerland. "The sudden need to support new work modes and digital experiences, while ensuring high availability, set off an ongoing trend toward the cloud."

Competition among cloud providers in Switzerland is increasing as global hyperscalers enter the market and introduce services aimed at the country's large financial sector, ISG says. With Google and Microsoft establishing more data centers in Switzerland and AWS preparing to launch, traditional hosting service providers face significant rivals. However, many organizations that want to ensure that their data stays in Switzerland still rely on regional providers, which have offerings similar to the hyperscalers' portfolios.

Companies of all sizes and sectors in Switzerland are also increasingly interested in infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) and platform-as-a-service (PaaS) for rapid application development and greater flexibility, scalability and security, the report says. Demand is also growing for industry-specific PaaS and software-as-a-service (SaaS) offerings.

"Switzerland is an important market for all three of the major hyperscalers," said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. "They continue to expand the range of functions and services they offer to Swiss customers."

Many large enterprises in Switzerland that are migrating to public clouds are engaging with consulting and transformation service providers for help with tasks such as workload assessment, change management and integration, partly due to a shortage of qualified specialists in these areas, ISG says. Midsize organizations tend to prefer locally active providers that are steeped in knowledge about the local operating environment and data protection laws, which allows them to build appropriate frameworks for workload migration.

The report also examines other trends in the Swiss public cloud market, including a growing willingness to move SAP workloads to the cloud and the effect of sustainability goals on companies' public cloud choices.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens Public Cloud Solutions and Services report for Switzerland evaluates the capabilities of 65 providers across six quadrants: Consulting and Transformation Services for Large Accounts, Consulting and Transformation Services for Midmarket, Managed Public Cloud Services for Large Accounts, Managed Public Cloud Services for Midmarket, Hyperscale Infrastructure and Platform Services, and SAP HANA Infrastructure Services.

The report names Swisscom as a Leader in all six quadrants. Aveniq is named as a Leader in four quadrants, and ti&m and UMB are named as Leaders in three quadrants each. Accenture, Atos, AWS, Capgemini, Google, Microsoft and Wipro are named as Leaders in two quadrants each. BitHawk, DXC Technology, IBM, itesys, Kyndryl, Netcloud and T-Systems are named as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, Nordcloud is named as a Rising Star a company with a "promising portfolio" and "high future potential" by ISG's definition in two quadrants. Claranet is named as a Rising Star in one quadrant.

A customized version of the report is available from ti&m.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens Public Cloud Solutions and Services report for Switzerland is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG Provider Lens Research

The ISG Provider Lens Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 800 clients, including more than 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries-a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230119005309/en/

Contacts:

Press:

Philipp Jaensch, ISG

+49 151 730 365 76

philipp.jaensch@isg-one.com

Matthias Longo, Palmer Hargreaves for ISG

+49 152 341 464 63

mlongo@palmerhargreaves.com