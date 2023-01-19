Annogen to develop multiple CNS-cell specific promoters for VectorY programs

VectorY Therapeutics, a biotech company developing innovative vectorized antibody therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and Annogen, the company behind the SuRE technology, today announced a research collaboration for the identification of CNS-cell specific synthetic promoters for use in VectorY's vectorized antibody programs.

Using its proprietary Survey of Regulatory Elements (SuRE) technology, Annogen functionally annotates the entire human non-coding genome to identify regulatory DNA elements that control therapeutic gene expression for gene cell therapy. Hundreds of millions of DNA elements are screened for their ability to serve as promoters or enhancers, driving gene expression in a cell- or disease-specific manner. The SuRE technology is unique among other promoter-identification technologies in functionally testing non-coding promoter elements throughout the entire genome, including at remote sites where activity is regulated.

"We are delighted to work together with Annogen on novel tailored cell-specific promoters to enhance VectorY's transformative AAV-vectorized antibody platform and its potential to yield disease-modifying treatments for neurodegenerative diseases such as ALS", Sander van Deventer CEO of VectorY said.

VectorY is a leader in the development of transformative vectorized antibody therapies for neurodegenerative diseases with high unmet medical need. With extensive internal knowhow, a unique proprietary platform has been assembled that combines state-of-the-art therapeutic antibodies, capsids, and manufacturing to enable efficient delivery of one-time precision treatments to the CNS. VectorY is advancing a pipeline of potentially disease-modifying treatments for devastating neurodegenerative diseases, including ALS, Huntington's, and Parkinson's disease.

"VectorY is a leading example of novel advanced approaches to vectorized antibody therapy development," Joris van Arensbergen CEO of Annogen adds. "Their focus on controlling various aspects of vector design, including cell-specific promoters, proves the value we can bring with our SuRE technology. We are very pleased to work with this forward-thinking team and further build our track record in this field."

VectorY is on a mission to provide people with neurodegenerative diseases a longer, better life by creating transformative vectorized antibody treatments. Our platform combines the promise of precise therapeutic antibodies with one-time AAV-based delivery to the CNS. Unique in-house expertise in antibodies, AAV vectors, protein degradation, manufacturing and neuroscience drives the rapid development of much needed disease-modifying therapies for neurodegenerative diseases such as ALS and Huntington's disease. For more information, see www.vectorytx.com.

At Annogen we use our SuRE technology to identify regulatory DNA elements to be used for controlled (therapeutic) gene expression for gene cell therapy, as well as for recombinant protein production. In addition, we offer the AIM service to identify favorable gene insertions and their expression levels for more than 100,000 integrations in parallel. These approaches enables Research and Development to qualitatively interpret the non-coding genome in humans, animals and plants. For more information, please visit www.annogen.bio.

